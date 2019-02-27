27/02/2019 06:01:11

WISeKey signs a perpetual license agreement with Daimler AG for certain components of its ISTANA PKI platform

 

GENEVA, ZUG, Switzerland, February 27, 2019 -WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey" or the "Company") (SIX: WIHN), a leading Swiss cybersecurity and IoT company announced that WISeKey SA, its wholly owned subsidiary, recently signed a perpetual license agreement with Daimler AG ("Daimler"), one of the world's most successful automotive companies, for certain components of its ISTANA PKI platform. 

Launched in mid-2017, WISeKey's ISTANA PKI platform allowed WISeKey to enter the Connected Car industry by offering Daimler AG a secure way to validate the authenticity of different vehicle components, protect onboard communication between vehicle components and provide over-the-air software updates.  Additionally, ISTANA PKI's authentication certificates are used by employees, dealers and suppliers to access car components to diagnose mechanical/technical issues and update software, from any location.  The ISTANA PKI platform also allows users to securely interact with a car's smart features using smartphones and other devices. 

Two years later, WISeKey cemented its role in the Connected Car industry by granting Daimler a perpetual license for the use of certain ISTANA PKI modules in its vehicles. Also, WISeKey will continue to further upgrade its ISTANA PKI platform into an attractive solution to secure a variety of IoT applications.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.).  WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd 

Company Contact:  Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com

WISeKey Investor Relations (US) 

Contact:  Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

