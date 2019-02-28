2019 CTMA Technology Competition places technology in front of DoD decision makers

Ann Arbor, MI, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For industry that would like to get their maintenance and sustainment technology in front of key decision makers within the Department of Defense (DoD), the perfect opportunity is just around the corner. The Commercial Technologies for Maintenance Activities (CTMA) Program is hosting the CTMA Technology Competition, Wednesday, May 8 as part of the CTMA Partners Meeting taking place May 6-8, 2019 at the Fleet Readiness Center Southwest, San Diego, CA. The winner will receive $50,000 in funding and will participate in a one-year technology demonstration/evaluation project.

All submissions will be judged by the Joint Technology Exchange Group (JTEG) Principals, which is comprised of maintenance and sustainment leaders from all services. The top six finalists of the CTMA Technology Competition will be granted 10 minutes to present their submission/idea to the audience, followed by five minutes of “Shark Tank” type Q&A with the competition review panel. An overall winner will be voted on and announced immediately following the competition.

This competition has introduced innovative technologies that have been transitioned into demonstrations, evaluations, and validations within the DoD.

Past winners have included:

2018 Maglogix®-Multi-Pole Permanent Magnets

2017 Thermal Wave Imagining, Inc. – Large-Standoff, Large-Area Thermography System

2016 Honeywell, Inc. – Voice-Directed Inspection Maintenance System

Submissions will also be automatically entered into the 2019 Maintenance Innovation Challenge, part of the DoD Maintenance Symposium that takes place in December. This will provide an extended venue for all maintenance and sustainment related technologies.

To learn more about the CTMA Technology Competition or to register for the 2019 CTMA Partners Meeting visit www.ncms.org or email jenniferk@ncms.org.

About CTMA

The Commercial Technologies for Maintenance Activities (CTMA) Program offers a unique contracting vehicle for industry, academia, and the DoD sustainment community to work in collaboration to promote the development, demonstration, and transition of new and innovative technologies that enhance warfighter readiness at best value.

About NCMS

The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) is a cross-industry technology development consortium, dedicated to improving the competitiveness and strength of the U.S. industrial base. As a member-based organization, it leverages its network of industry, government, and academia to develop, demonstrate, and transition innovative technologies efficiently, with less risk and lower cost. For more information on NCMS, visit www.ncms.org

