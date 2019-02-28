2nd Watch Included in Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide, For the Third Consecutive Year

SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2nd Watch has been recognized by Gartner in its “Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide” (February, 2019). This is the third year in a row 2nd Watch has been included in the report. 2nd Watch was placed in the Challengers quadrant this year and was positioned highest among companies in the Challengers quadrant for its ability to execute.

According to the report: “By 2024, more than 50% of cloud service deals will include both application development services and cloud infrastructure professional and managed services, up from 10% in 2019.”

“We view this as a tremendous honor that once again validates our hard work, client success and vision,” says Doug Schneider, CEO at 2nd Watch. “For nearly 10 years we have been committed to helping our clients save money and innovate faster by carefully managing their use of public cloud infrastructure and applications. We are excited to continue this tradition while expanding the scope and breadth of our services to ensure clients are always receiving the best care and guidance.”

The Magic Quadrant recognition is the latest announcement that 2nd Watch has received acknowledgement from industry analysts and watchers. Recent awards include: the 2018 CRN Triple Crown Award; a spot on CRN’s 2018 Tech Elite Solution Providers list; a ranking of #10 on CRN’s 2018 Fast Growth 150 list; and being named a Great Place to Work for 2018 by Great Place to Work.

To download the full Gartner report, go to https://offers.2ndwatch.com/gartner-mq-public-cloud-msps-2019 .

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide, Craig Lowery, To Chee Eng, Scot MacLellan, Ross Winser, Brandon Medford, 26 February 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About 2nd Watch

2nd Watch is an AWS Partner Network (APN) Premier Consulting Partner and a Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, providing managed cloud to enterprises. The company’s subject matter experts, software-enabled services and cutting-edge solutions provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions, allowing them to fully leverage the power of the cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth and lower risk. Its patent-pending, proprietary tools automate everyday workload management processes for big data analytics, digital marketing, line-of-business and cloud native workloads. 2nd Watch is a new breed of business which helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business critical workloads 24x7. 2nd Watch has more than 400 enterprise workloads under its management and more than 200,000 instances in its managed public cloud. The venture-backed company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit www.2ndwatch.com or call 888-317-7920.

