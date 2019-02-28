28/02/2019 22:18:51

2nd Watch Included in Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide, For the Third Consecutive Year

SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2nd Watch has been recognized by Gartner in its “Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide” (February, 2019). This is the third year in a row 2nd Watch has been included in the report. 2nd Watch was placed in the Challengers quadrant this year and was positioned highest among companies in the Challengers quadrant for its ability to execute.

According to the report: “By 2024, more than 50% of cloud service deals will include both application development services and cloud infrastructure professional and managed services, up from 10% in 2019.”

“We view this as a tremendous honor that once again validates our hard work, client success and vision,” says Doug Schneider, CEO at 2nd Watch. “For nearly 10 years we have been committed to helping our clients save money and innovate faster by carefully managing their use of public cloud infrastructure and applications. We are excited to continue this tradition while expanding the scope and breadth of our services to ensure clients are always receiving the best care and guidance.”

The Magic Quadrant recognition is the latest announcement that 2nd Watch has received acknowledgement from industry analysts and watchers. Recent awards include: the 2018 CRN Triple Crown Award; a spot on CRN’s 2018 Tech Elite Solution Providers list; a ranking of #10 on CRN’s 2018 Fast Growth 150 list; and being named a Great Place to Work for 2018 by Great Place to Work.

To download the full Gartner report, go to https://offers.2ndwatch.com/gartner-mq-public-cloud-msps-2019.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide, Craig Lowery, To Chee Eng, Scot MacLellan, Ross Winser, Brandon Medford, 26 February 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About 2nd Watch

2nd Watch is an AWS Partner Network (APN) Premier Consulting Partner and a Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, providing managed cloud to enterprises. The company’s subject matter experts, software-enabled services and cutting-edge solutions provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions, allowing them to fully leverage the power of the cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth and lower risk. Its patent-pending, proprietary tools automate everyday workload management processes for big data analytics, digital marketing, line-of-business and cloud native workloads. 2nd Watch is a new breed of business which helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business critical workloads 24x7. 2nd Watch has more than 400 enterprise workloads under its management and more than 200,000 instances in its managed public cloud. The venture-backed company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit www.2ndwatch.com or call 888-317-7920.

Media contact:

Kevin Wolf

TGPR

(650) 483-1552

kevin@tgprllc.com

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
18
28 Feb
VELO
1. De Forventer overskud i år   2. De forventer at tage yderligere markedsandele   3. Stør..
18
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
17
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
22 Feb
VWS
VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
13
28 Feb
VWS
Vestas og Ørsted og amerikanske off shores spæde udvikling. Bloomberg News skriver, at Marthas Viney..
12
28 Feb
VELO
  Præcis, og hvis vi omregner deres uambitiøse forventninger til 2019. Giver midt regnestykke en mån..
11
27 Feb
VELO
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03841097?term=Envarsus&recrs=ab&rank=38 Opdatering af deres ..
11

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Abattis Provides Update on Conference Call
2
Fibra Inn Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018
3
Juniper Systems Limited Reports Growth and Expansion throughout EMEA
4
Syneos (SYNH) Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces First Investigation of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH
5
SJI Reports 2018 Results; Initiates Guidance

Latest news

23:00
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
23:00
MediciNova Announces the Publication of Results of the Animal Model Study of MN‑166 (ibudilast) in Glioblastoma in Scientific Reports
23:00
Tanzanian Royalty Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
22:56
Restoration Robotics® Announces Presentation on the ARTAS iX System at the 2019 AAD Annual Meeting
22:45
Compass Diversified Holdings Closes Sale of Manitoba Harvest to Tilray
22:40
Ambac Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
22:34
Martinrea International Inc. Reports Record Quarterly and Annual Earnings and Declares Dividend
22:30
Amerant Closes Private Placement of Class A Shares

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 February 2019 23:17:48
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-03-01 00:17:48 - 2019-02-28 23:17:48 - 1000 - Website: OKAY