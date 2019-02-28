28/02/2019 14:47:22

5 VITAS Healthcare Physicians Earn Fellow Status from the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine

Miami, FL, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five hospice physicians employed as medical directors with VITAS® Healthcare have earned the designation Fellows of the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine, or FAAHPM:

  • Christine Koniaris, MD, medical director for VITAS in East Bay, CA

  • Michael Nisco, MD, medical director for VITAS in San Francisco Bay, CA

  • Lillian Pliner, MD, medical director for VITAS in Livingston, NJ

  • Debra Vermette, MD, medical director for VITAS in Philadelphia, PA

  • Kenneth Vermette, MD, medical director for VITAS’ national medical claims

These five VITAS physicians have demonstrated a significant commitment to the field of hospice and palliative medicine. They will receive the designation during the closing plenary session of the Annual Assembly of Hospice and Palliative Care in Orlando, FL, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, joined by 3,300 hospice and palliative care colleagues.

“Like the AAHPM, VITAS recognizes and appreciates the work these five exemplary physicians have put into their hospice work and achieving this designation,” says Joseph Shega, MD, VITAS senior vice president and chief medical officer. “The real beneficiaries are the patients and families whose lives and deaths are improved every day by VITAS physicians of this caliber.”

The Academy, or AAHPM, is the professional organization for physicians who care for patients with serious illness. Fellow status is the highest honor that can be bestowed on a physician member, indicating dedication to and scholarship in the field of hospice and palliative medicine. Just over 400 physicians have achieved fellow status.

Throughout the week, VITAS staff will be at booth #201 demonstrating virtual reality goggles that are being tested to help reduce chronic pain or anxiety for hospice patients. VITAS will participate in the annual AAHPM job fair on Thursday, March 14, from 5-7 p.m. in the Assembly Exhibit Hall.

VITAS Physicians

Dr. Koniaris joined VITAS in 2007. She completed medical school at Albany Medical College in Albany, NY, residency in internal medicine at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, and a palliative care and pain management fellowship at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, NY.

Dr. Nisco joined VITAS in 2017. He earned his medical degree at the University of California (UC) Irvine, California School of Medicine. About 15 years ago, he established the only accredited fellowship training program in Central California for physicians to specialize in hospice and palliative medicine, located at UC San Francisco, CA.

Dr. Pliner joined VITAS in 2016. She earned a medical degree from the State University of New York at Stony Brook School of Medicine. She completed her hematology/oncology fellowship at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. 

Dr. Debra Vermette joined VITAS in 2004 and her husband, Dr. Kenneth Vermette, joined her in 2009. Both received their medical degrees from the University of Texas (UT) Health Science Center at Dallas Southwestern Medical School and completed UT residencies at Houston Memorial Hermann Hospital System.

 

VITAS Healthcare – 40 Years Strong

Established in 1978, VITAS® Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 47 hospice programs in 14 states (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 12,176 professionals who care for terminally ill patients daily, primarily in the patients’ homes, and also in the company’s 27 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the fourth quarter of 2018, VITAS reported an average daily census of 18,136. Visit VITAS.com.

 

About the AAHPM

The American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine (AAHPM) is the only national medical specialty society for hospice and palliative medicine. Since 1988, AAHPM has supported hospice and palliative medicine through professional education and training, development of a specialist workforce, support for clinical practice standards, research and advocacy. AAHPM’s membership includes more than 5,000 physicians and other healthcare professionals committed to improving the care of patients with serious illness. Learn more at aahpm.org or visit the patient website, PalliativeDoctors.org. Follow AAHPM on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

 

###

Claudia Quintana

VITAS Healthcare

877-848-2701

claudia.quintana@vitas.com

Related content
14:26 - 
VITAS Healthcare Introduces New Regional Medical Direct..
11 Feb - 
Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opport..
07 Feb - 
VITAS HEALTHCARE CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF INPATIENT ..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

14:47 CHE
5 VITAS Healthcare Physicians Earn Fellow Status from the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine
14:26 CHE
VITAS Healthcare Introduces New Regional Medical Directors
11 Feb NBL
Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Noble Energy, Chemed, Wesco Aircraft, Asbury Automotive Group, CIRCOR International, and Minerals Technologies — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
07 Feb CHE
VITAS HEALTHCARE CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF INPATIENT HOSPICE UNIT AT METHODIST DALLAS MEDICAL CENTER
07 Feb CHE
VITAS HEALTHCARE LAUNCHES VALENTINE HELPLINE FOR CALIFORNIANS GRIEVING THIS VALENTINE’S DAY
06 Feb CHE
VITAS HEALTHCARE CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF HOSPICE INPATIENT CENTER AT ROCKLEDGE
16 Jan CHE
VITAS Healthcare Celebrates 40th Anniversary with MDC Freedom Tower Illumination
29 Nov CHE
VITAS Healthcare Supports Hospice Care for Homeless With $25,000 Gift to Joshua’s House
12 Nov CHE
VITAS Healthcare Boosts Heart Care and Education in Lake and Sumter Counties with $50,000 Donation
07 Nov CHE
Diane Psaras Joins VITAS as Chief Human Resources Officer

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Abattis Provides Update on Conference Call
2
Fibra Inn Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018
3
Translate Bio Provides Updates on Cystic Fibrosis (CF) and Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency Programs
4
Juniper Systems Limited Reports Growth and Expansion throughout EMEA
5
Syneos (SYNH) Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces First Investigation of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH

Related stock quotes

Chemed Corp 327.99 0.5% Stock price increasing

Latest news

15:09
Chemesis in Colombia: The Place to Be for South American Cannabis, Plus Exclusive CEO Interview -- CFN Media
15:06
Net Asset Value(s)
15:05
Abpro and NJCTTQ Enter Into Partnership for Development of Multiple Novel Bispecific Antibodies
15:02
Mortgage Rates Barely Move
15:02
Reebonz Partners With VeChain to Adopt Blockchain Technology for Innovation
15:00
CTD Holdings Announces Grant to U.S. Non-Profit Organization to Support Patient Participation in Informational Meetings with Regulators
15:00
Security Innovation Unveils New Blockchain CTF and Hacking Competition
15:00
Madison Square Garden and CLEAR Launch Frictionless Access for Fans at the World’s Most Famous Arena
14:55
The Melting Pot’s Beverage Program Wins Top Awards

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 February 2019 15:29:52
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-02-28 16:29:52 - 2019-02-28 15:29:52 - 1000 - Website: OKAY