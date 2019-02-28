28/02/2019 01:07:41

Abattis Provides Update on Conference Call

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abattis Bioceuticals Corp (the “Company” or “Abattis”) (CSE:ATT) (OTC:ATTBF) provides the following update on the Company’s recent trading halt and upcoming conference call with Company management that was previously set for March 1, 2019.

Update on Trading Halt

Further to the Company’s news release dated February 18, 2019, trading of the Company’s common shares continues to be halted on the Canadian Securities Exchange until the Company files its financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2018 (the “Financials”).

Conference Call Postponed

The Company had intended to file the Financials prior to the scheduled conference call with investors set for March 1, 2019. However, due to the Company’s ongoing audit, the conference call will be postponed until further notice.

About Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.

Abattis is positioned to be a leader in the cannabis industry as a fully integrated medicinal cannabis company. The Company’s flagship cultivation asset is located on beautiful British Columbia’s Gabriola Island, where the Company plans to grow medical-grade cannabis and select craft strains of infamous “B.C. Bud”.

Abattis has also continued to organically grow its products divisions. From its Abattis-branded vaporizer line, to the recent launch of its first proprietary cannabinoid therapeutic formulated for pain, COMFORT™. Abattis also continues to service the cultivation industry through its preferred service agreements with Northern Vine Canada Inc. and Dicentra Inc., one of Canada’s largest regulatory advisory firms.

To further its reach into the cannabis space, Abattis has made several strategic investments into cutting-edge research performed in partnership with the University of British Columbia and Mitacs, to research and develop nanoemulsified cannabinoid-rich hemp oil. As well as investments into XLABS Therapeutics (ONT) Inc., building one of Canada’s largest cannabinoid manufacturing.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

ABATTIS BIOCEUTICALS CORP,

“Rob Abenante”

Robert Abenante, President & CEO

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: www.abattis.com

For inquiries please contact 1 (808) 650-3007 or at investors@abattis.com.  Abattis’ investor relations are managed by Canada One Communications Inc.

About Canada One Communications Inc.

Canada One Communications Inc. (“Canada One”) is a full-service Investor Relations and Marketing company that focuses on both private and public sectors within the Canadian markets. Canada One offers timely responses to all investor inquiries over several mediums and effective, thorough market awareness programs that are specifically designed to maximize exposure and bring value to shareholders. Canada One’s dedicated and experienced team strives to promote client information to the public and educate potential investors on the various developments of its clients. From basic phone-call and email investor correspondence, to full-scale comprehensive marketing packages which includes industry analysis, website development, corporate videos and other marketing programs, Canada One provides a full suite of services that are fully compliant with Canadian securities regulations. Canada One is driven by an uncompromising dedication to provide publicly listed and private companies with across-the-board investor relations and marketing solutions, directly translating these services into organic growth and increased market value of its valued clients.

