28/02/2019 22:30:00

Amerant Closes Private Placement of Class A Shares

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) (the “Company”) announced today the closing of a private placement of 1,750,000 shares of its Class A common stock (“Class A shares”) for a total of $24,662,500.

The Company’s Class A Shares and its Class B common stock (“Class B Shares”) are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbols “AMTB” and “AMTBB,” respectively.

The Company will use $28,422,528 of proceeds from this placement and earlier sales of Class A Shares to repurchase all 2,112,321 nonvoting Class B Shares held by Mercantil Servicios Financieros, C.A. (“MSF”), the Company’s former parent.  After this repurchase, MSF will own no Company capital stock.

MSF will pay the placement agent’s fees with respect to Class A Shares sold to repurchase Class B Shares and certain of the Company’s other transaction expenses.  After the Class B Share repurchase, the Company will use the remaining $1 million of private placement proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as the Company’s placement agent.

The Company is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for almost 40 years, is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida.  Amerant Bank operates 23 banking centers – 15 in South Florida, 8 in the Houston, Texas area, and loan production offices in Dallas, Texas and New York City.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward looking information,” including with respect to the use of proceeds from the private placement.  These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “believe,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “indicate,” “designed,” “contemplate,” “plan,” “future,” “would,” and “should,” “could,” “continue,” “predict,” “target,” “strategies” and similar words and expressions of the future. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks outlined under “Risk Factors” in the prospectus and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may cause actual results, events, levels of activity, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ materially from any actual results, events, levels of activity, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement.  Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, financial condition, performance or achievements.  The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release.

CONTACTS:

Investors
InvestorRelations@amerantbank.com
(305) 460-8728
 
Media
media@amerantbank.com

(305) 441-8414

 

Amerant Logo.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
18
28 Feb
VELO
1. De Forventer overskud i år   2. De forventer at tage yderligere markedsandele   3. Stør..
18
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
17
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
22 Feb
VWS
VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
13
28 Feb
VWS
Vestas og Ørsted og amerikanske off shores spæde udvikling. Bloomberg News skriver, at Marthas Viney..
12
28 Feb
VELO
  Præcis, og hvis vi omregner deres uambitiøse forventninger til 2019. Giver midt regnestykke en mån..
11
27 Feb
VELO
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03841097?term=Envarsus&recrs=ab&rank=38 Opdatering af deres ..
11

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Abattis Provides Update on Conference Call
2
Fibra Inn Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018
3
Juniper Systems Limited Reports Growth and Expansion throughout EMEA
4
Syneos (SYNH) Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces First Investigation of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH
5
SJI Reports 2018 Results; Initiates Guidance

Latest news

23:00
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
23:00
MediciNova Announces the Publication of Results of the Animal Model Study of MN‑166 (ibudilast) in Glioblastoma in Scientific Reports
23:00
Tanzanian Royalty Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
22:56
Restoration Robotics® Announces Presentation on the ARTAS iX System at the 2019 AAD Annual Meeting
22:45
Compass Diversified Holdings Closes Sale of Manitoba Harvest to Tilray
22:40
Ambac Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
22:34
Martinrea International Inc. Reports Record Quarterly and Annual Earnings and Declares Dividend
22:32
Wintrust Financial Corporation to Present at Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
22:30
Amerant Closes Private Placement of Class A Shares

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 February 2019 23:17:28
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-03-01 00:17:28 - 2019-02-28 23:17:28 - 1000 - Website: OKAY