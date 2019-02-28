AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Changes to the Composition of its Supervisory Board

Amsterdam, 28 February 2019

(Regulated Information)

--- The Supervisory Board of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") resolved during its meeting on 27 February 2019 to propose to the General Meeting of Shareholders to make the following changes to its composition.

At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in May 2019, Mr. Jack Messman will have served twelve years on the Supervisory Board of AMG when his current term ends. Mr. Messman has indicated that he wishes to retire from the Supervisory Board in May 2019, given other priorities and the term limits for Supervisory Directors under the Dutch Corporate Governance Code. The Supervisory Board is deeply grateful for the long service and dedication to AMG by Mr. Messman.

Before becoming Chairman in 2018, Mr. Messman was Vice Chairman since 2007 and a long-serving member and Chair of AMG's Remuneration Committee and before that of the Audit & Risk Management Committee, and has been a major contributor to the excellent quality of AMG's current leadership team by implementing and overseeing AMG's competitive executive compensation system.

Professor Steve Hanke will have served six years on the Supervisory Board in May 2019 when his current term ends. AMG is very pleased to announce that Professor Hanke, currently Chair of the Audit & Risk Management Committee, will make himself available for re-appointment for a term of four years. The Supervisory Board will nominate Professor Hanke for re-appointment by the General Meeting Shareholders on May 1 of this year as independent member of the Supervisory Board for a term of four years.

Given the retirement of Mr. Messman as member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board after the Annual Meeting in May 2019, AMG is pleased to announce that the Supervisory Board plans to appoint Professor Steve Hanke as Chairman of the Supervisory Board as of May 1, 2019 after the Annual Meeting.

Given the vacancy created by the retirement of Mr. Messman, the Supervisory Board is pleased to announce that it will nominate Ms. Dagmar Bottenbruch as an independent Supervisory Board member for appointment by the General Meeting of Shareholders on May 1, 2019. Ms. Bottenbruch has German and US citizenship and brings highly relevant experience in the field of financial services as well as public and private equity and venture capital investments. She was Managing Director of Rabobank International in Germany and has worked at Credit Suisse in London and Frankfurt as Director Investment Banking. She currently serves on the Supervisory Board of CFA Society Germany and of Vaamo Finanz AG, Frankfurt. The full curriculum vitae of the nominee is available for inspection at the offices of the Company and will be published on the Company's website.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are "forward looking." Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG's competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG's business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based.

