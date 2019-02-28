28/02/2019 14:41:00

Anima Biotech to Present at the Annual 2019 BIO Asia International Conference

BERNARDSVILLE, New Jersey, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of drugs that specifically control mRNA translation, today announced the company will present at the Annual 2019 BIO Asia International Conference, taking place in Tokyo, Japan, March 5 – 6, 2019.

Kevin Pong, Ph.D., Vice President of Business Development for Anima Biotech, will provide an overview of the company’s business, technology and partnering activities and will be available for questions and one-on-one meetings with attendees registered for the conference.

Details regarding the company’s presentation and panel are as follows:

Event: 2019 BIO Asia International Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Time: 11:00 a.m. JST

Room: Drawing Room (Floor 2)

Venue: The Grand Hyatt Roppongi, Tokyo, Japan

About Anima Biotech

Anima Biotech is advancing Translation Control Therapeutics, the first platform for the discovery of small molecule drugs that specifically control mRNA translation as a new strategy against many diseases. With novel biology that monitors the translation of proteins and proprietary cloud based analysis software, we identify drug candidates that modulate a target protein’s production. We develop a pipeline across therapeutic areas and partner with Pharma for their targets including our $1B+ collaboration with Lilly for the discovery and development of translation inhibitors of several targets. Our approach was further validated with 5 granted patents, 14 peer reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaborations.. To learn more about us, visit https://www.animabiotech.com

Media Contact:

Andrew Mielach

LifeSci Public Relations

+1.646.876.5868

amielach@lifescipublicrelations.com

