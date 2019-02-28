28/02/2019 13:15:00

Announcing Bona Inspiration a Customizable Collection of Colors and Textures for Hardwood Floors

Englewood, CO, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Englewood, Colo., February 28, 2019 – – Today, Bona US, the world leader in hardwood floor care and maintenance since 1919, introduced Bona Inspiration, a collection of five style options that offer a comprehensive range of stains and finishes to create beautiful floors. Crafted from trends in fashion, color, home décor and architecture, Bona collaborated with internationally recognized trend analysts, designers and architects to develop the collection which is comprised of the Bona System, a full suite of products and solutions including Bona DriFast Stain, Bona CraftOil 2K, Bona finishes, sealers and texture tools like wire brushing.  

“The floor is the canvas in room design. Hardwood floors offer a unique opportunity to create a backdrop that is not only beautiful but also functional for the space,” said design and color expert, Eric Mandil, president, Mandil, Inc. “Many homeowners aren’t aware of the wide range of floor colors and textures available to create a stunning aesthetic. No longer are there just “three shades of brown” but an opportunity to customize exactly the look that fits the space.”

Bona Inspiration offers five beautiful collections to guide homeowners on their design journey. The five collections are:

  • Nordic Shimmer: Drawing from pure, natural elements inherent in the Nordic regions, this collection offers shades of white, gray, taupe and blue that offer beautifully soft, muted tones to create an organic floor tone.

  • Garden Atmosphere: Imbued with shades of cocoa, terra cotta, bronze and buff, Garden Atmosphere creates warm, grounding, earthy floor tones that bring a soulful, lush room aesthetic.

  • Malibu Dreams: Tapping into soft tones of sand, salt and sea, the Malibu Dreams collection draws on rustic, natural elements that bring a spacious feel to even small spaces and can lighten areas that may have minimal natural light

  • Touch of Grace: By connecting with timeless, historic and vintage elements, Touch of Grace taps into classic hues of mahogany, pewter and antique brown to create a personal, multifaceted style.

  • New Modern: The New Modern collection is where edgy and elegant meet contemporary living with a wide swath of colors from white to walnut to charcoal that bring rich, vivid and complex tones into any space.

“These collections showcase the depth and beauty homeowners can bring into any environment. From the Nordic Shimmer collection with softer tones to the New Modern Collection that embodies sleek sophisticated shades these curations make any design possible,” said Cate Vanegas, director of marketing, Bona US. “Because these collections are based on the Bona System of products and solutions, Bona Inspiration is also reliable and functional. Not only can floors look beautiful but they can be durable and long-lasting particularly when using a Bona Certified Craftsman.”

The Bona System is comprised of a comprehensive suite of finishes, stains, natural penetrating oils, adhesives, tools and machines that create customizable, beautiful floors. Bona Certified Craftsman are hand-picked, top level professionals, trained and certified by Bona, who offer first-hand knowledge of the Bona System.

Additionally, the Bona System contributes to a healthy home by eliminating dust during the sanding process, providing low-VOC hardwood floor finishes and in offering no-residue floor care products. Bona is the first in its industry to carry a full system of hardwood floor finishing and floor care products certified for indoor air quality. With nearly a century of expertise in creating durable and beautiful hardwood floors, Bona’s hardwood floor care products and systems are safe for floors, families and the environment.

For more on Bona Inspiration visit www.bona.com/inspiration.

About Bona US

Bona is an innovative, environmentally-conscious company dedicated to creating beautiful floors since 1919. Bona US, the North American subsidiary of BonaAB in Malmö, Sweden, manufactures and distributes floor and home care products. The first in the industry to offer a full system of waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products certified for indoor air quality by GREENGUARD, Bona products can be found throughout the U.S. and Canada. From residue-free hardwood floor cleaners to a beautiful array of stains and high durability finishes, consumers, distributors and contractors trust Bona. For more information, please contact Bona US at (800) 872-5515 or www.bona.com.

Attachment

Heather Lindemann

Bona

3035700011

heather.lindemann@bona.com

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
27 Feb
VELO
Jeg forventede en yderst forsigtig tilgang til omsætningen for 2019, det lå allerede i kortene, men ..
18
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
17
07:45
VELO
1. De Forventer overskud i år   2. De forventer at tage yderligere markedsandele   3. Stør..
16
10:19
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
15
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
27 Feb
VELO
@tdt. Du siger det helt rigtige her. Mange er så ensporede på at se en effekt - hellere i går end i ..
14
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
07:39
VELO
Der er ved gud heller ingen der tvinger dig til at købe noget som helst. Som jeppeti har skrevet fle..
13
27 Feb
VELO
Kan godt være at den falder i morgen, idet P/E for nuværende er meget høj, men man glemmer at de nov..
13

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Abattis Provides Update on Conference Call
2
Fibra Inn Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018
3
Juniper Systems Limited Reports Growth and Expansion throughout EMEA
4
Translate Bio Provides Updates on Cystic Fibrosis (CF) and Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency Programs
5
Syneos (SYNH) Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces First Investigation of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH

Latest news

13:36
Dinatrum Initiates Process for Stop Sign Removal
13:35
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Crescent Point Energy, New York Mortgage Trust, Microchip Technology, Gardner Denver, Bottomline Technologies, and FirstEnergy — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
13:31
Global Water Resources Declares Monthly Dividend
13:30
Albireo Recognizes Rare Disease Day and Highlights Urgent Need to Support Families Affected by Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC)
13:30
Fluent, Inc. Announces New Corporate Headquarters
13:29
Lithium Forklift Battery Pioneer Flux Power to Participate at ROTH Capital Investment Conference in Dana Point, CA - Tuesday, March 19
13:29
OncBioMune Announces Consulting Agreement with CATO Research LLC for Developing PGT, a Protein Drug Complex Targeting CD71 for Refractory Cancers
13:25
Research Report Identifies Chico's FAS, Canadian National Railway, Alaska Air Group, Avnet, Taubman Centers, and MicroStrategy with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 February 2019 13:54:40
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-02-28 14:54:40 - 2019-02-28 13:54:40 - 1000 - Website: OKAY