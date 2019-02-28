Announcing Bona Inspiration a Customizable Collection of Colors and Textures for Hardwood Floors

Englewood, CO, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Englewood, Colo., February 28, 2019 – – Today, Bona US, the world leader in hardwood floor care and maintenance since 1919, introduced Bona Inspiration, a collection of five style options that offer a comprehensive range of stains and finishes to create beautiful floors. Crafted from trends in fashion, color, home décor and architecture, Bona collaborated with internationally recognized trend analysts, designers and architects to develop the collection which is comprised of the Bona System, a full suite of products and solutions including Bona DriFast Stain, Bona CraftOil 2K, Bona finishes, sealers and texture tools like wire brushing.

“The floor is the canvas in room design. Hardwood floors offer a unique opportunity to create a backdrop that is not only beautiful but also functional for the space,” said design and color expert, Eric Mandil, president, Mandil, Inc. “Many homeowners aren’t aware of the wide range of floor colors and textures available to create a stunning aesthetic. No longer are there just “three shades of brown” but an opportunity to customize exactly the look that fits the space.”

Bona Inspiration offers five beautiful collections to guide homeowners on their design journey. The five collections are:

Nordic Shimmer: Drawing from pure, natural elements inherent in the Nordic regions, this collection offers shades of white, gray, taupe and blue that offer beautifully soft, muted tones to create an organic floor tone.

Garden Atmosphere : Imbued with shades of cocoa, terra cotta, bronze and buff, Garden Atmosphere creates warm, grounding, earthy floor tones that bring a soulful, lush room aesthetic.

Malibu Dreams : Tapping into soft tones of sand, salt and sea, the Malibu Dreams collection draws on rustic, natural elements that bring a spacious feel to even small spaces and can lighten areas that may have minimal natural light

Touch of Grace : By connecting with timeless, historic and vintage elements, Touch of Grace taps into classic hues of mahogany, pewter and antique brown to create a personal, multifaceted style.

New Modern : The New Modern collection is where edgy and elegant meet contemporary living with a wide swath of colors from white to walnut to charcoal that bring rich, vivid and complex tones into any space.

“These collections showcase the depth and beauty homeowners can bring into any environment. From the Nordic Shimmer collection with softer tones to the New Modern Collection that embodies sleek sophisticated shades these curations make any design possible,” said Cate Vanegas, director of marketing, Bona US. “Because these collections are based on the Bona System of products and solutions, Bona Inspiration is also reliable and functional. Not only can floors look beautiful but they can be durable and long-lasting particularly when using a Bona Certified Craftsman.”

The Bona System is comprised of a comprehensive suite of finishes, stains, natural penetrating oils, adhesives, tools and machines that create customizable, beautiful floors. Bona Certified Craftsman are hand-picked, top level professionals, trained and certified by Bona, who offer first-hand knowledge of the Bona System.

Additionally, the Bona System contributes to a healthy home by eliminating dust during the sanding process, providing low-VOC hardwood floor finishes and in offering no-residue floor care products. Bona is the first in its industry to carry a full system of hardwood floor finishing and floor care products certified for indoor air quality. With nearly a century of expertise in creating durable and beautiful hardwood floors, Bona’s hardwood floor care products and systems are safe for floors, families and the environment.

For more on Bona Inspiration visit www.bona.com/inspiration.

About Bona US

Bona is an innovative, environmentally-conscious company dedicated to creating beautiful floors since 1919. Bona US, the North American subsidiary of BonaAB in Malmö, Sweden, manufactures and distributes floor and home care products. The first in the industry to offer a full system of waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products certified for indoor air quality by GREENGUARD, Bona products can be found throughout the U.S. and Canada. From residue-free hardwood floor cleaners to a beautiful array of stains and high durability finishes, consumers, distributors and contractors trust Bona. For more information, please contact Bona US at (800) 872-5515 or www.bona.com.

