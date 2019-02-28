AppFolio, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) ("AppFolio" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

AppFolio's operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 are summarized in the tables accompanying this press release. The Company nevertheless urges investors to read its full Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2019, and is available on AppFolio's website at https://ir.appfolioinc.com. The limited information that follows is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.

Financial Outlook

Based on information available as of February 28, 2019, the Company's current outlook for fiscal year 2019 follows:

Full year revenue is expected to be in the range of $250 million to $255 million.

Diluted weighted average shares are expected to be approximately 36 million for the full year.

Conference Call Information

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call today, February 28, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its financial results. Investors are invited to submit questions to management via the Investor Q&A form located on the Investor Overview section of AppFolio's website.

A live webcast of the call will be available at https://ir.appfolioinc.com, and it may also be accessed by dialing 866-393-4306 (Domestic), or 734-385-2616 (International). The conference ID is 5763969. A replay of the call will be available at 855-859-2056 (Domestic) and 404-537-3406 (International) until the end of day March 4, 2019, and an archived webcast will be available for twelve months on the Company's website.

About AppFolio

AppFolio's mission is to revolutionize vertical industry businesses by providing great software and service. Our cloud-based solutions serve customers in the real estate and legal markets. Today our products include property management software (AppFolio Property Manager, including the new AppFolio Property Manager Plus) and legal practice management software (MyCase). AppFolio was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.appfolioinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact: ir@appfolio.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact contained in this press release, and can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to the Company's future or assumed revenues and weighted-average outstanding shares, as well as its future growth and success.

Forward-looking statements represent AppFolio's current beliefs and assumptions based on information currently available. Forward-looking statements involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in AppFolio's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which was filed with the SEC on February 28, 2019, as well as in the Company's other filings with the SEC. You should read this press release with the understanding that the Company's actual future results may be materially different from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Except as required by applicable law or the rules of the NASDAQ Global Market, AppFolio assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except par values) December 31, 2018 2017 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,076 $ 16,109 Investment securities—current 16,631 29,800 Accounts receivable, net 5,516 3,387 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,775 4,546 Total current assets 107,998 53,842 Investment securities—noncurrent 11,256 22,401 Property and equipment, net 6,871 6,696 Capitalized software, net 20,485 17,609 Goodwill 15,548 6,737 Intangible assets, net 5,895 1,725 Other assets 7,688 1,238 Total assets $ 175,741 $ 110,248 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,481 $ 610 Accrued employee expenses 12,377 10,710 Accrued expenses 8,281 4,289 Deferred revenue 3,414 7,080 Other current liabilities 1,447 1,223 Long-term debt, net—current portion 1,213 — Total current liabilities 28,213 23,912 Long-term debt, net 48,602 — Long-term deferred rent and other liabilities 7,080 1,257 Total liabilities 83,895 25,169 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000 authorized and no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 — — Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017; issued - 16,159 and 14,879, shares at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017; outstanding - 15,789 and 14,879 shares at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively; 2 1 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017; 18,109 and 19,102 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively; 2 3 Additional paid-in capital 157,898 152,531 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (178 ) (209 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 370,751 Class A shares (21,562 ) — Accumulated deficit (44,316 ) (67,247 ) Total stockholders’ equity 91,846 85,079 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 175,741 $ 110,248

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue $ 50,365 $ 37,897 $ 190,071 $ 143,803 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 19,925 14,536 73,549 55,283 Sales and marketing 9,577 7,153 33,288 28,709 Research and product development 6,588 4,580 24,111 16,578 General and administrative 7,786 5,889 24,891 21,199 Depreciation and amortization 3,792 3,352 14,576 12,699 Total costs and operating expenses 47,668 35,510 170,415 134,468 Income from operations 2,697 2,387 19,656 9,335 Other (expense), net (36 ) (3 ) (56 ) (96 ) Interest income, net 156 158 787 535 Income before provision for income taxes 2,817 2,542 20,387 9,774 Provision for income taxes 168 (35 ) 420 58 Net income $ 2,649 $ 2,577 $ 19,967 $ 9,716 Net income per common share: Basic 0.08 0.08 0.59 0.29 Diluted 0.07 0.07 0.56 0.28 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 34,050 33,944 34,128 33,849 Diluted 35,425 35,310 35,562 35,151

Stock-Based Compensation Expense (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 351 $ 198 $ 1,103 $ 725 Sales and marketing 326 207 1,034 723 Research and product development 349 186 1,079 657 General and administrative 892 1,201 3,121 3,991 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 1,918 $ 1,792 $ 6,337 $ 6,096

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cash from operating activities Net income $ 2,649 $ 2,577 $ 19,967 $ 9,716 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,792 3,352 14,576 12,699 Purchased investment premium, net of amortization 43 (17 ) 142 (39 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 12 15 60 63 Loss on disposal of property, equipment, and intangibles 4 3 22 97 Stock-based compensation 1,918 1,792 6,337 6,096 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 557 32 (908 ) (876 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (859 ) (153 ) (6,073 ) (1,009 ) Other assets (756 ) (30 ) (4,447 ) (84 ) Accounts payable 137 (469 ) 614 (100 ) Accrued employee expenses 4,443 2,397 1,219 3,243 Accrued expenses (116 ) (1,442 ) 3,281 271 Deferred revenue (342 ) (428 ) (4,589 ) (558 ) Other liabilities 184 186 6,067 (148 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 11,666 7,815 36,268 29,371 Cash from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (362 ) (533 ) (2,102 ) (2,213 ) Additions to capitalized software (3,307 ) (2,370 ) (12,304 ) (10,455 ) Purchases of investment securities (732 ) (9,051 ) (29,516 ) (26,648 ) Sales of investment securities 20,199 — 20,900 15 Maturities of investment securities 4,342 5,500 32,819 16,474 Cash paid in business acquisition — — (14,441 ) — Purchases of intangible assets — — — (1 ) Net cash used in investing activities 20,140 (6,454 ) (4,644 ) (22,828 ) Cash from financing activities Proceeds from stock option exercises 322 155 1,035 663 Tax withholding for net share settlement (233 ) (188 ) (3,127 ) (1,796 ) Purchase of treasury stock (21,562 ) — (21,562 ) — Proceeds from issuance of debt 50,045 30 50,138 118 Principal payments on debt (45 ) (30 ) (138 ) (118 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 28,527 (33 ) 26,346 (1,133 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 60,333 1,328 57,970 5,410 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of period 14,173 15,208 16,536 11,126 End of period $ 74,506 $ 16,536 $ 74,506 $ 16,536