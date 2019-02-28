AppFolio, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) ("AppFolio" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.
AppFolio's operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 are summarized in the tables accompanying this press release. The Company nevertheless urges investors to read its full Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2019, and is available on AppFolio's website at https://ir.appfolioinc.com. The limited information that follows is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.
Financial Outlook
Based on information available as of February 28, 2019, the Company's current outlook for fiscal year 2019 follows:
- Full year revenue is expected to be in the range of $250 million to $255 million.
- Diluted weighted average shares are expected to be approximately 36 million for the full year.
About AppFolio
AppFolio's mission is to revolutionize vertical industry businesses by providing great software and service. Our cloud-based solutions serve customers in the real estate and legal markets. Today our products include property management software (AppFolio Property Manager, including the new AppFolio Property Manager Plus) and legal practice management software (MyCase). AppFolio was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.appfolioinc.com.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
|(in thousands, except par values)
|
|
|
December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
Assets
|
|
|
|Current assets
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|74,076
|
|
|$
|16,109
|
|Investment securities—current
|16,631
|
|
|29,800
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|5,516
|
|
|3,387
|
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|11,775
|
|
|4,546
|
|Total current assets
|107,998
|
|
|53,842
|
|Investment securities—noncurrent
|11,256
|
|
|22,401
|
|Property and equipment, net
|6,871
|
|
|6,696
|
|Capitalized software, net
|20,485
|
|
|17,609
|
|Goodwill
|15,548
|
|
|6,737
|
|Intangible assets, net
|5,895
|
|
|1,725
|
|Other assets
|7,688
|
|
|1,238
|
|Total assets
|$
|175,741
|
|
|$
|110,248
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|Current liabilities
|
|
|
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,481
|
|
|$
|610
|
|Accrued employee expenses
|12,377
|
|
|10,710
|
|Accrued expenses
|8,281
|
|
|4,289
|
|Deferred revenue
|3,414
|
|
|7,080
|
|Other current liabilities
|1,447
|
|
|1,223
|
|Long-term debt, net—current portion
|1,213
|
|
|—
|
|Total current liabilities
|28,213
|
|
|23,912
|
|Long-term debt, net
|48,602
|
|
|—
|
|Long-term deferred rent and other liabilities
|7,080
|
|
|1,257
|
|Total liabilities
|83,895
|
|
|25,169
|
|Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000 authorized and no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017
|—
|
|
|—
|
|Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017; issued - 16,159 and 14,879, shares at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017; outstanding - 15,789 and 14,879 shares at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively;
|2
|
|
|1
|
|Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017; 18,109 and 19,102 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively;
|2
|
|
|3
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|157,898
|
|
|152,531
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(178
|)
|
|(209
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost, 370,751 Class A shares
|(21,562
|)
|
|—
|
|Accumulated deficit
|(44,316
|)
|
|(67,247
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|91,846
|
|
|85,079
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|175,741
|
|
|$
|110,248
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|Revenue
|$
|50,365
|
|
|$
|37,897
|
|
|$
|190,071
|
|
|$
|143,803
|
|Costs and operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|19,925
|
|
|14,536
|
|
|73,549
|
|
|55,283
|
|Sales and marketing
|9,577
|
|
|7,153
|
|
|33,288
|
|
|28,709
|
|Research and product development
|6,588
|
|
|4,580
|
|
|24,111
|
|
|16,578
|
|General and administrative
|7,786
|
|
|5,889
|
|
|24,891
|
|
|21,199
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,792
|
|
|3,352
|
|
|14,576
|
|
|12,699
|
|Total costs and operating expenses
|47,668
|
|
|35,510
|
|
|170,415
|
|
|134,468
|
|Income from operations
|2,697
|
|
|2,387
|
|
|19,656
|
|
|9,335
|
|Other (expense), net
|(36
|)
|
|(3
|)
|
|(56
|)
|
|(96
|)
|Interest income, net
|156
|
|
|158
|
|
|787
|
|
|535
|
|Income before provision for income taxes
|2,817
|
|
|2,542
|
|
|20,387
|
|
|9,774
|
|Provision for income taxes
|168
|
|
|(35
|)
|
|420
|
|
|58
|
|Net income
|$
|2,649
|
|
|$
|2,577
|
|
|$
|19,967
|
|
|$
|9,716
|
|Net income per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|0.08
|
|
|0.08
|
|
|0.59
|
|
|0.29
|
|Diluted
|0.07
|
|
|0.07
|
|
|0.56
|
|
|0.28
|
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|34,050
|
|
|33,944
|
|
|34,128
|
|
|33,849
|
|Diluted
|35,425
|
|
|35,310
|
|
|35,562
|
|
|35,151
|
Stock-Based Compensation Expense
|
|(in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|Costs and operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|$
|351
|
|
|$
|198
|
|
|$
|1,103
|
|
|$
|725
|
|Sales and marketing
|326
|
|
|207
|
|
|1,034
|
|
|723
|
|Research and product development
|349
|
|
|186
|
|
|1,079
|
|
|657
|
|General and administrative
|892
|
|
|1,201
|
|
|3,121
|
|
|3,991
|
|Total stock-based compensation expense
|$
|1,918
|
|
|$
|1,792
|
|
|$
|6,337
|
|
|$
|6,096
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(UNAUDITED)
|(in thousands)
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
Cash from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income
|$
|2,649
|
|
|$
|2,577
|
|
|$
|19,967
|
|
|$
|9,716
|
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,792
|
|
|3,352
|
|
|14,576
|
|
|12,699
|
|Purchased investment premium, net of amortization
|43
|
|
|(17
|)
|
|142
|
|
|(39
|)
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|12
|
|
|15
|
|
|60
|
|
|63
|
|Loss on disposal of property, equipment, and intangibles
|4
|
|
|3
|
|
|22
|
|
|97
|
|Stock-based compensation
|1,918
|
|
|1,792
|
|
|6,337
|
|
|6,096
|
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Accounts receivable
|557
|
|
|32
|
|
|(908
|)
|
|(876
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(859
|)
|
|(153
|)
|
|(6,073
|)
|
|(1,009
|)
|Other assets
|(756
|)
|
|(30
|)
|
|(4,447
|)
|
|(84
|)
|Accounts payable
|137
|
|
|(469
|)
|
|614
|
|
|(100
|)
|Accrued employee expenses
|4,443
|
|
|2,397
|
|
|1,219
|
|
|3,243
|
|Accrued expenses
|(116
|)
|
|(1,442
|)
|
|3,281
|
|
|271
|
|Deferred revenue
|(342
|)
|
|(428
|)
|
|(4,589
|)
|
|(558
|)
|Other liabilities
|184
|
|
|186
|
|
|6,067
|
|
|(148
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|11,666
|
|
|7,815
|
|
|36,268
|
|
|29,371
|
Cash from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(362
|)
|
|(533
|)
|
|(2,102
|)
|
|(2,213
|)
|Additions to capitalized software
|(3,307
|)
|
|(2,370
|)
|
|(12,304
|)
|
|(10,455
|)
|Purchases of investment securities
|(732
|)
|
|(9,051
|)
|
|(29,516
|)
|
|(26,648
|)
|Sales of investment securities
|20,199
|
|
|—
|
|
|20,900
|
|
|15
|
|Maturities of investment securities
|4,342
|
|
|5,500
|
|
|32,819
|
|
|16,474
|
|Cash paid in business acquisition
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|(14,441
|)
|
|—
|
|Purchases of intangible assets
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|(1
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|20,140
|
|
|(6,454
|)
|
|(4,644
|)
|
|(22,828
|)
Cash from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Proceeds from stock option exercises
|322
|
|
|155
|
|
|1,035
|
|
|663
|
|Tax withholding for net share settlement
|(233
|)
|
|(188
|)
|
|(3,127
|)
|
|(1,796
|)
|Purchase of treasury stock
|(21,562
|)
|
|—
|
|
|(21,562
|)
|
|—
|
|Proceeds from issuance of debt
|50,045
|
|
|30
|
|
|50,138
|
|
|118
|
|Principal payments on debt
|(45
|)
|
|(30
|)
|
|(138
|)
|
|(118
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|28,527
|
|
|(33
|)
|
|26,346
|
|
|(1,133
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|60,333
|
|
|1,328
|
|
|57,970
|
|
|5,410
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Beginning of period
|14,173
|
|
|15,208
|
|
|16,536
|
|
|11,126
|
|End of period
|$
|74,506
|
|
|$
|16,536
|
|
|$
|74,506
|
|
|$
|16,536
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AppFolio, Inc.