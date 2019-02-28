28/02/2019 17:49:31

Culinary Depot Presents at the International Restaurant and Foodservice Show of New York

MONSEY, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Culinary Depot, a leading supplier of commercial kitchen supplies, has announced that they will be exhibiting this year at the International Restaurant and Foodservice Show of New York. The show, which takes place at the Jacob Javits Center March 6th through 8th, features the newest and the most dynamic innovations in food preparation equipment, menu development, commercial kitchen layout and design, heavy equipment, walk-in boxes, fire suppression systems, and business education.

Read all about Culinary Depot's Commercial Kitchen Equipment

https://www.culinarydepotinc.com/

"This will mark our fourth year exhibiting at the show and we're definitely excited to be back," exclaimed Michael Lichter, CEO of Culinary Depot. He added, "This year attendees can expect to see some remarkable new kitchen products that we will be introducing into our lines and during the show they will receive an exclusive first-look. As a company we can also gain valuable feedback from our customers on these products. Moving forward, this only improves our ability to gain an understanding into exactly what our customers want and deliver on those needs."

The International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York -- also known as the NY Restaurant Show -- is recognized as the only event in New York exclusively serving the restaurant and foodservice industry. Through the show, exhibitors can master emerging trends, power upprofits, and engage customers in unique and memorable ways. It is expected to bring together 16,000 restaurant and foodservice industry professionals all under one roof. "Culinary Depot is a customer-centric company and when we are able to exhibit at an event such as this, it really allows us to connect to our customers," stated Moshe Potash, Head of eCommerce Operations. "We are primarily an eCommerce business, but nothing is more important to us than being face-to-face with our customers. They have direct access to our sales team and we can meet with customers to discuss everything from commercial kitchen design and installation to finding the right, high-quality replacements for their current products."

Visit Culinary Depot's booth # 1919 at International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York to hear presentations covering tips and trends on the latest in Restaurant and Foodservice equipment.

About The International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York

The International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York will be held Sunday, March 3 through Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.  The Show is owned and produced by Urban Expositions, and continues to be sponsored by the New York State Restaurant Association, a member of the National Restaurant Association. For more information on exhibiting or attending, visit the official Show website at https://www.internationalrestaurantny.com/

About Culinary Depot

Culinary Depot is more than just a commercial kitchen company, they're an experience. Founded on the backbone of knowledge and wisdom, Culinary Depot has been successfully building, renovating, and servicing commercial kitchens with dedication and passion for more than 10 years. Nestled in the heart of Monsey, NY, Culinary Depot continues to provide for their customers with unsurpassed quality and customer service. Their promise is a value one can feel, and they always deliver. For more information on Culinary Depot visit https://www.culinarydepotinc.com/.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Moshe Potash

Culinary Depot

moshe@culinarydepot.biz

888-845-8200 

845.414.2209

https://www.culinarydepotinc.com/

Culinary Depot.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
10:19
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
18
07:45
VELO
1. De Forventer overskud i år   2. De forventer at tage yderligere markedsandele   3. Stør..
18
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
17
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
22 Feb
VWS
VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
13
07:40
VWS
Vestas og Ørsted og amerikanske off shores spæde udvikling. Bloomberg News skriver, at Marthas Viney..
12
08:42
VELO
  Præcis, og hvis vi omregner deres uambitiøse forventninger til 2019. Giver midt regnestykke en mån..
11
27 Feb
VELO
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03841097?term=Envarsus&recrs=ab&rank=38 Opdatering af deres ..
11

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Abattis Provides Update on Conference Call
2
Fibra Inn Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018
3
Translate Bio Provides Updates on Cystic Fibrosis (CF) and Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency Programs
4
Juniper Systems Limited Reports Growth and Expansion throughout EMEA
5
Syneos (SYNH) Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces First Investigation of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH

Latest news

18:23
Jericho Oil Announces 33% 2018 Total Production Growth
18:15
VERUS INTERNATIONAL SIGNS $10 MILLION HONEY SUPPLY AGREEMENT
18:08
Harbert United States Real Estate Fund VI Closes on Iconic Office Towers in Falls Church, Virginia
18:02
Final Results
18:00
VoiceBase Speech Technology Partner “University of Sheffield” to add 60 PhDs To Become Leading Centre for AI & Speech Technologies
18:00
Identity Defined Security Alliance Launches as a Standalone Nonprofit Organization Helping Enterprises Become More Secure
17:56
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ASTE, GE, TAP and AVP
17:50
Dr. Mehmet Oz and Daphne Oz to host inaugural Sharecare Awards

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 February 2019 18:38:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-02-28 19:38:58 - 2019-02-28 18:38:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY