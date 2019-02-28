28/02/2019 00:36:56

Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited

BENSALEM, Pa., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the  March 4, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (“Yangtze River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YRIV) securities between February 2, 2016 and December 5, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors that suffered losses on their Yangtze River investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On December 6, 2018, Hindenburg Research published a report describing the Company as “a scheme run by its Chairman & controlling shareholder to siphon money away from U.S. public markets.” On this news, shares of Yangtze River fell $1.71, or 17%, to close at $8.28 on December 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Yangtze’s purported lease of the Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, the company’s main asset, was a fabrication; (2) Yangtze’s only operating subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., was declared insolvent in China due to a number of default judgments against it; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased shares of  Yangtze River during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than  March 4, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

