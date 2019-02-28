Walcom Group Ltd - Death of Non-Executive Director
PR Newswire
London, February 28
WALCOM GROUP LIMITED
(“Walcom” or “the Company”)
Death of Non-Executive Director
Walcom is sad to announce the death of Timothy Robert Nelson, non-executive director of the Company. The Board extends its deepest sympathies to his family.
The Board wishes to acknowledge and express its gratitude for Tim’s contribution to the Company over many years.
