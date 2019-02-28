Death of Non-Executive Director

28 February 2019

WALCOM GROUP LIMITED

(“Walcom” or “the Company”)

Walcom is sad to announce the death of Timothy Robert Nelson, non-executive director of the Company. The Board extends its deepest sympathies to his family.

The Board wishes to acknowledge and express its gratitude for Tim’s contribution to the Company over many years.

