28/02/2019 10:10:00

Death of Non-Executive Director

PR Newswire

London, February 28

28 February 2019

WALCOM GROUP LIMITED

(“Walcom” or “the Company”)

Walcom is sad to announce the death of Timothy Robert Nelson, non-executive director of the Company. The Board extends its deepest sympathies to his family. 

The Board wishes to acknowledge and express its gratitude for Tim’s contribution to the Company over many years.  

Further enquiries:

Walcom Group Limited

Francis Chi (Chief Executive Officer)

Albert Wong (Chief Financial Officer)

+852 2494 0133

Allenby Capital Limited

David Hart / Asha Chotai

+44 20 3328 5656

