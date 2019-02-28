Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Subsea 7 (24/19)

The following information is based on the press release from Subsea 7 S.A. (Subsea 7) published on February 28, 2019 and may be subject to change.

The board of Subsea 7 has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 17, 2019, approves an extraordinary dividend of NOK 1.50 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is April 25, 2019. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a recalculation of options, futures and forwards in Subsea 7 (SUBCN, SUBC).

