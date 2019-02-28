Dr. Mehmet Oz and Daphne Oz to host inaugural Sharecare Awards

Marlo Thomas, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, American Red Cross and Atlanta Police Foundation to be recognized with special honors at celebratory event

ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced its inaugural Sharecare Awards event will be co-hosted by cardiothoracic surgeon and Sharecare co-founder, Mehmet Oz, MD, and daughter Daphne Oz – both recognized as New York Times bestselling authors and Emmy Award®-winning TV hosts. The event will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Atlanta History Center in honor of the first cohort of Sharecare Award winners.

The Sharecare Awards launched in October 2018 as a first-of-its-kind awards competition that aims to promote and reward excellence for the best health- and wellness-related programming across broadcast and digital media. In addition to recognizing best-in-class productions across nine health and wellness categories, the program will also recognize the winners of four special awards of distinction:

Lifetime Achievement Award – The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to acclaimed actress, producer, author, social activist and philanthropist Marlo Thomas , who has helped change the landscape of children’s health through nearly 30 years of charitable work at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. With St. Jude, Thomas is a driving force behind fundraising to support life-saving research and treatment for diseases and conditions affecting children, as well as awareness efforts to educate the public about the impact of interventions.

Humanitarian Award (Individual) – Renowned neurosurgeon and CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta, MD , will receive the individual Humanitarian Award for his extraordinary contributions to global health. As both an accomplished journalist and physician, Dr. Gupta’s passion for health advocacy, policy and innovation have illuminated audiences and driven action in response to today’s most pressing health issues domestically and internationally.

Humanitarian Award (Organization) – For filling a critical need in our communities, our country and our world, the American Red Cross will receive the organization Humanitarian Award. Whether responding to a home fire or a natural disaster affecting millions, the Red Cross commits to providing care, comfort and hope for tomorrow. For more than a century, the American Red Cross has risen to meet the needs of communities across the world at their most vulnerable times.

Founder’s Award – In its commitment to the safety and wellbeing of its communities, the Atlanta Police Foundation inspires brighter futures for the city’s youngest residents through its @Promise program. By providing access to social support, mentorship, education, and personal and professional development opportunities, the Foundation and the @Promise program improve wellbeing and unlock new potential for at-risk children.

“We proudly congratulate Ms. Thomas, Dr. Gupta, the American Red Cross and the Atlanta Police Foundation for their remarkable achievements, and we look forward to celebrating them and our other outstanding award winners at our first-ever Sharecare Awards event,” said Dawn Whaley, president of Sharecare. “By elevating the impact of these contributions, we hope to inspire greater conversations, engagement, and endeavors to promote better health and wellbeing for people everywhere.”

The winners of all other category awards, as well as the winner of the special Sharing Care Award – bestowed to the entrant that received the most popular votes from the general public – will be announced live at the Sharecare Awards event in Atlanta. As winners are announced, the competition results will also be live tweeted by @SharecareInc .

The Sharecare Awards is in association with The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter, which fosters creativity and inspires artistic and technical excellence through the renowned Emmy Award. The Sharecare Awards is operated through the Sharecare Foundation, a nonprofit entity that Sharecare established solely in support of this awards program.

Organizations interested in sponsoring the Sharecare Awards may inquire about remaining opportunities at SharecareAwards@sharecare.com .

About The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, New York Chapter

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, New York Chapter, founded in 1955, is the preeminent membership organization serving media professionals by offering career enhancing events and networking opportunities. New York NATAS fosters creativity and inspires artistic and technical excellence through the renowned Emmy® Award, the coveted peer-recognition symbol of distinction in regional television.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place. The Sharecare platform provides each person – no matter where they are in their health journey – with a comprehensive and personalized health profile where they can dynamically and easily connect to the information, evidence-based programs and health professionals they need to live their healthiest, happiest and most productive lives. In addition to providing individual consumers with direct access to award-winning and innovative frictionless technologies, scientifically validated clinical protocols and best-in-class coaching tools, Sharecare also helps providers, employers and health plans effectively scale outcomes-based health and wellness solutions across their entire populations. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com .

