Fluent, Inc. Announces New Corporate Headquarters

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, today announced its new corporate headquarters at 300 Vesey Street, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10282.  The Company is relocating its New York space from approximately 26,000 square feet to approximately 43,000 square feet as a result of 32% growth in headcount since the spinoff in March 2018.

“We look forward to welcoming clients, partners and investors to our new corporate headquarters,” stated Don Patrick, COO of Fluent.  “As we have continued to invest in growth and diversify our product and service offerings, our headcount has grown immensely.  This new space will help us continue to attract top talent to deliver results and improve shareholder value.”

The new space reflects Fluent’s culture as a disruptive performance marketing company and has been designed to increase collaboration and efficiencies across the organization.  Located on the Hudson River, the new space features a bright and open floorplan, upgraded conference rooms, more office space, and wellness areas.

In connection with the relocation, Fluent has been admitted to the Excelsior Jobs Program, which encourages businesses to expand in New York by providing financial incentives.

In addition to the new corporate headquarters in NYC, Fluent recently opened offices in Boca Raton and St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a leading performance marketing company with an expertise in creating meaningful connections between consumers and brands. Leveraging our proprietary first-party data asset made up of over 190 million opted-in consumer profiles, Fluent drives intelligent growth strategies that deliver superior outcomes. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City.  For more information, visit www.fluentco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipate," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. Readers are also advised to consider the factors under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings.The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Information: 

Investors:

Jordyn Tarazi

Fluent, Inc.

(646)356-8469

JTarazi@fluentco.com  

Media:

North 6th Agency, Inc.

(212)334-9753 ext. 143

fluent@n6a.com  

