Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Hill International, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Hill International, Inc. (“Hill International” or the “Company”) (HIL) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 13, 2018, Hill International announced that the Company received a notification from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) informing the Company that the NYSE had determined to commence proceedings to delist the Company’s common stock. According to Hill International, the determination to commence delisting proceedings was due to the Company’s noncompliance with SEC filing deadlines.

If you purchased Hill International securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles/New York

Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

shareholders@glancylaw.com

www.glancylaw.com

