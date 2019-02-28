Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Hill International, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Hill International, Inc. (“Hill International” or the “Company”) (HIL) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 13, 2018, Hill International announced that the Company received a notification from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) informing the Company that the NYSE had determined to commence proceedings to delist the Company’s common stock. According to Hill International, the determination to commence delisting proceedings was due to the Company’s noncompliance with SEC filing deadlines.

