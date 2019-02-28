Identity Defined Security Alliance Launches as a Standalone Nonprofit Organization Helping Enterprises Become More Secure

DENVER, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), an industry alliance that helps organizations leverage existing cybersecurity investments to establish a stronger security posture, announced that it has incorporated as a Colorado nonprofit organization, enabling its governing body greater flexibility and independence in executing its mission. In addition, the IDSA continues to expand its efforts to deliver practical guidance to IT professionals through the addition of new members, Focal Point Data Risk, ImageWare Systems and Obsidian Security, as well as the addition of new customer advisory board members, James Carder, CISO of LogRhythm, Wayne Hilt, CISO of Huntington Bank, and Larry Whiteside, CISO of Greenway Health.

Since 2017, the IDSA has grown from five to twenty-two identity and security member companies dedicated to the mission of providing community developed best practices, practical implementation guidance and expert advice for organizations seeking to implement identity-centric security strategies. “As a founding member of the IDSA, we have always believed the way to move the industry forward is to work together. By collaborating with other software vendors and solution providers who share a common vision of identity at the core of security, we can advance the market faster and with greater products and services,” commented Andre Durand, CEO, Ping Identity.

"Protecting against evolving cyber threats requires industry collaboration, and the IDSA brings together the industry’s best resources to help organizations accelerate identity-first approaches,” said Adam Bosnian, IDSA Executive Advisory Board Member. “This is an important milestone as it extends the IDSA’s expertise and reach with new members and board members, and further solidifies IDSA as an independent source of information for identity and security professionals.”

The addition of security industry veterans James Carder, Wayne Hilt and Larry Whiteside to the customer advisory board brings additional thought leadership and practitioner perspective to the resources being developed and published by the IDSA. “The IDSA will play a crucial role in helping organizations understand not just the importance of identity, but it will also give them a useful framework to begin setting the baseline and standards toward identity-centric security,” said Larry Whiteside Jr.

The IDSA Framework , published last fall, has been expanded to help practitioners begin constructing an identity-centric roadmap using the IDSA security controls and vendor mapping as the building blocks. These resources, as well as best practices and customer stories are freely available on the redesigned IDSA website . Practitioners are invited to access these resources, as well as join the on-line community for commenting and sharing of implementation experiences and best practices.

An informational and networking meetup will be held during the upcoming RSA Conference at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, March 4-7th. Join IDSA members, customer advisory board and executive advisory board members at the 2nd annual IDSA Meetup, Tuesday, March 5th, 4:30-6:30 at John Colins.

Also make sure to visit IDSA member companies exhibiting at the conference, including: BeyondTrust, Centrify, CyberArk, Cyxtera, F5, Focal Point, Gemalto, Idaptive, ImageWare Systems, LogRhythm, Netskope, Okta, One Identity, Optiv, Ping Identity, SailPoint, SecureAuth, STEALTHbits, Varonis and VMware.

Quotes from new members: "Obsidian is impressed with the thoughtful leadership IDSA has shown where identity intersects with security. IDSA's status as a nonprofit establishes a central hub for identity-centric vendors and customers providing education and content that lowers the barriers to entry into the identity-centric approach to cybersecurity. With our belief that identity is the new perimeter, we are excited to support and be a member of IDSA." Ben Johnson, CTO, Obsidian Security

"We're tremendously excited to join the IDSA. Day in and day out, our teams are implementing IAM programs, cyber risk strategies, and security controls for enterprise customers. Increasingly our clients have asked us to benchmark against industry risk standards from NIST and the like, and the Identity Defined Security Framework provides us with another toolkit, including use cases that describe security solution integrations. We look forward to bringing that unique practitioner experience and perspective to this important conversation." Buck Bell, General Manager, Technology Integration, Focal Point Data Risk

“ImageWare Systems is proud to partner with IDSA to help organizations put identity at the center of their security strategy, optimizing cybersecurity investments while controlling risk as IT infrastructures converge. ImageWare has a long history as a pioneer and innovator in the biometric identity management industry and our recent launch of our Digital Identity Platform, where ‘Identity is the new Security Perimeter’, affirms our alignment with IDSA.” Jim Miller, Executive Chairman and CEO of ImageWare Systems

“I’m a staunch believer that the present and future of information security will be defined not by a single, layered perimeter, but rather by a multitude of perimeters determined by the identities we protect: users, systems, networks, and applications. An intense focus on 'identities as the new security perimeter' is at the core of zero trust – the model that gives us the greatest chance of ensuring security incidents don’t turn into massive breaches. I’m thrilled to be an advisory board member for the IDSA and fully support its mission to put identity at the center of information security.” James Carder, CISO, LogRhythm

About the Identity Defined Security Alliance

The Identity Defined Security Alliance is a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers and practitioners that acts as an independent source of education and information on identity-centric security strategies. The IDSA is a nonprofit organization that facilitates community collaboration to create a body of knowledge that provides organizations with practical guidance, implementation best practices and validated solutions to reduce the risk of a breach. The IDSA was originally established in 2015 by Ping Identity, with Optiv as founding solution provider.

