Jyske Realkredit A/S - Admission for trading and official listing

It has been decided to admit the following mortgage bond (SDO) for trading and official listing with effect from 4 March 2019:

Udsteder / issuer Jyske Realkredit A/S Første dato for handel / First day of trading 04-03-2019 ISIN DK0009396848 Instrument name/ticker 1 pct. 321.E.ok.20 IT1 Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance DKK Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate 1 Udløbsdato / Maturity date 01-10-2020 Terminer pr. år / Payments per year 1

