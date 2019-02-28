28/02/2019 21:15:00

Lantronix Announces CEO Transition

-- CFO Jeremy Whitaker Appointed Interim CEO --

--

Reaffirms Q3 Fiscal 2019 Guidance --

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT) – today announced that Jeff Benck has resigned from his role as president and chief executive officer and as a director of Lantronix effective March 8, 2019, to pursue another opportunity as the chief executive officer of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Lantronix Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Whitaker will serve as interim chief executive officer of the company until the board of directors appoints a new permanent CEO.

“My personal decision to pursue another opportunity was not easy. I’m proud of the accomplishments we achieved and the growth strategy that we have in place for the company,” said Jeff Benck. “As a significant Lantronix shareholder, I have the full confidence in the management team to keep executing on our plans and wish my colleagues all the best.”

Chairman Bernhard Bruscha said, “On behalf of the Lantronix board of directors, we would like to thank Jeff for his service to the company and wish him success in his future endeavors. We recognize and appreciate Jeff’s contributions to Lantronix, especially with respect to restoring top line growth, bringing it to profitability and building a strong leadership team. To that point, we are fortunate to have a world-class leadership team in place, including our CFO Jeremy Whitaker who will be acting as interim CEO, that will continue to execute on our organic and inorganic strategies until a new permanent CEO is announced.”

“Jeff leaves the company on solid footing with nearly $20 million in cash, an experienced leadership team and a growth strategy in place to take the company forward,” said Jeremy Whitaker. “As this transition is occurring in the middle of the third quarter of fiscal 2019, we would like to reiterate that we still believe that we will deliver results in line with our previous guidance provided during our second quarter earnings call in early February.”

Whitaker will continue to serve as chief financial officer of the company, a position he has held since September 2011. Whitaker also served as the company’s interim chief executive officer for a brief period during 2015. Before joining the company as chief financial officer, he served as vice president, corporate controller at Mindspeed Technologies, a supplier of semiconductor solutions for network infrastructure applications, from January 2011 to September 2011. Prior to that, Whitaker served in a number of finance and accounting roles at Lantronix from August 2005 to January 2011, including as vice president of finance and accounting. Prior to August 2005, Whitaker held vice president and director level finance and accounting positions with two publicly-traded companies and worked in the assurance practice for six years at Ernst & Young LLP.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets. Our mission is to be the leading supplier of IoT solutions that enable companies to dramatically simplify the creation, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing secure access to data for applications and people.

With more than two decades of experience in creating robust machine to machine (M2M) technologies, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling our customers to build new business models and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Our connectivity solutions are deployed inside millions of machines serving a wide range of industries, including industrial, medical, security, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.

Lantronix Investor Releations Contact:

Shahram Mehraban

VP, Marketing

investors@lantronix.com

949-453-7175

lantronix_logo_tagline_lo-res.jpg

Related content
20 Feb - 
Lantronix to Introduce Its Latest Wireless Embedded Gat..
28 Jan - 
Lantronix to Showcase Scalable and Secure Out-of-Band M..
24 Jan - 
Lantronix Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Net Revenu..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:15 BHE
Lantronix Announces CEO Transition
07 Jan TGTX
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Brunswick, Atkore International Group, TG Therapeutics, Las Vegas Sands, Benchmark Electronics, and ProPetro Holding — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
02 Nov CHGG
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Enersys, Benchmark Electronics, Chegg, Century Communities, Mercury General, and Digimarc — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
24 Aug GHDX
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind HomeStreet, Schnitzer Steel Industries, OraSure Technologies, Genomic Health, Benchmark Electronics, and Stoneridge — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
20 Jun BHE
Market Trends Toward New Normal in AZZ, Vishay Precision Group, Benchmark Electronics, Pegasystems, Syntel, and Payment Data — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
27 Apr BHE
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for BlackRock, Vuzix, Benchmark Electronics, Ingevity, American Woodmark, and BancorpSouth Bank — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Abattis Provides Update on Conference Call
2
Fibra Inn Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018
3
Juniper Systems Limited Reports Growth and Expansion throughout EMEA
4
Syneos (SYNH) Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces First Investigation of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH
5
SJI Reports 2018 Results; Initiates Guidance

Related stock quotes

Benchmark Electronics In.. 27.40 -0.7% Stock price decreasing
Lantronix Inc 2.730 -4.5% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

21:24
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. - SGYP
21:24
Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
21:20
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Amdocs Limited - DOX
21:20
StoneCastle Financial Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
21:18
Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
21:16
Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against YRC Worldwide Inc.; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
21:15
Ducommun Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2018
21:15
Global Ship Lease Declares Quarterly Dividend on its 8.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 February 2019 21:43:05
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-02-28 22:43:05 - 2019-02-28 21:43:05 - 1000 - Website: OKAY