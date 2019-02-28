28/02/2019 15:00:00

Madison Square Garden and CLEAR Launch Frictionless Access for Fans at the World’s Most Famous Arena

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG) and CLEAR, the secure identity company using biometrics to build a frictionless and secure world, announced a new partnership that names CLEAR an Official Partner of Madison Square Garden and offers fans fast, easy access into Rangers and Knicks games, as well as concerts and special events at the World’s Most Famous Arena, the 14th venue within CLEAR’s network.

“We are pleased to welcome CLEAR into the Madison Square Garden family,” said Ron Skotarczak, executive vice president, marketing partnerships, The Madison Square Garden Company. “Like MSG, CLEAR is committed to enhancing the customer experience - and we look forward to providing CLEAR’s growing membership with unforgettable Garden memories.”

CLEAR members can expedite their entry into MSG through a dedicated lane where, after the touch of a finger, they enter MSG for a physical screening.  CLEAR Ambassadors are available to assist fans with a fast, one-time enrollment process that combines a person’s identification and biometrics into a single CLEAR ID. 

“Launching at MSG represents a major milestone for CLEAR, and we look forward to making our members’ experience there more efficient, easier and more predictable so they don’t miss out on what they came to see,” said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker.  “By adding The Garden to our growing New York City ecosystem, CLEAR members can now enjoy frictionless experiences at three iconic sports and entertainment venues and three key local-area airports with one biometric ID.”

With today’s announcement, New York is now CLEAR’s largest market as measured by the number of locations available to travelers and fans.  In addition to MSG, CLEAR members can immediately use their biometrics for frictionless experiences at New York’s Yankee Stadium, Citi Field, JFK, LGA and HPN airports, and any of the more than 40 other locations across the country.  In select cities, they can also buy food and drinks and simultaneously prove they are of legal age for alcohol purchases and enter baseball stadiums without having to show a paper or mobile ticket.  CLEAR members also now have the ability to opt-in, either by email or at the time of enrollment, to receive emails from MSG about events, promotions, and other offers.

About The Madison Square Garden Company

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences.  The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; and The Chicago Theatre.  Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams –  the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, MSG’s NBA 2K League franchise.  In addition, the Company features the popular original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces New England’s preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival.  Also under the MSG umbrella is TAO Group, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment dining and nightlife brands: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Vandal.  More information is available at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com

About CLEAR

CLEAR is transforming the way people live, work and travel. Today, CLEAR is powering a frictionless experience in 40 U.S. airports and sports venues. When you are you, instead of something in your pocket, life is more frictionless, more secure and more predictable. CLEAR is trusted by millions of members and is certified as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. After enrolling at any CLEAR location, members can begin using CLEAR Lanes immediately (https://www.clearme.com/where-we-are). For more information on CLEAR, visit https://www.clearme.com.

MSG Contact:

Ryan Watson/212-465-5945

CLEAR Contact:

Adam Grossberg/646-661-7106

