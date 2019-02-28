MGP Ingredients Statement On the Passing Of Cloud “Bud” Cray Jr.

ATCHISON, Kan., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MGP Ingredients family is saddened at the passing this morning of our longtime leader and Chairman Emeritus Cloud L. “Bud” Cray, Jr., at the age of 96. Mr. Cray helped guide the transformation of MGP from an industrial alcohol manufacturer to a leading maker of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. As importantly, Mr. Cray was a generous resident of our headquarters community of Atchison, Kansas, where he provided countless resources to help make Atchison a better place. We extend our deepest sympathy to his daughter, MGP Chairman of the Board Karen Seaberg, and the entire Cray family.

