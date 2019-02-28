27/02/2019 23:18:02

MGP Ingredients Statement On the Passing Of Cloud “Bud” Cray Jr.

ATCHISON, Kan., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MGP Ingredients family is saddened at the passing this morning of our longtime leader and Chairman Emeritus Cloud L. “Bud” Cray, Jr., at the age of 96. Mr. Cray helped guide the transformation of MGP from an industrial alcohol manufacturer to a leading maker of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. As importantly, Mr. Cray was a generous resident of our headquarters community of Atchison, Kansas, where he provided countless resources to help make Atchison a better place. We extend our deepest sympathy to his daughter, MGP Chairman of the Board Karen Seaberg, and the entire Cray family.

About MGP

Founded in 1941, MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are expertly crafted through a combination of art and science backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled and matured at the company’s facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.  For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.   

Contact:

Jenell.Loschke, 913.367.1480

jenell.loschke@mgpingredients.com

