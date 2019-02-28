28/02/2019 16:30:42

Nasdaq Welcomes Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO) to the Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach focused on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health, rang the Nasdaq MarketSite bell in Times Square today in celebration of its initial public offering (IPO) on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

Kaleido has built a human-centric proprietary product platform to enable the rapid and cost-efficient discovery and development of novel Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT™).  The Company is advancing a broad pipeline of MMT candidates with the potential to address a variety of diseases and conditions with significant unmet patient needs.

“We are excited to join Nasdaq as we continue to work to translate the promise of the microbiome into solutions for patients,” said Alison Lawton, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kaleido. "We are pleased with the support we received from many new investors and existing shareholders in our IPO, and have significant resources to advance our pipeline of novel MMT candidates. We plan to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial in urea cycle disorders during the first half of this year and to conduct five non-IND human clinical studies in 2019 evaluating multiple MMTs across several disease areas. We look forward to important data emerging from these studies beginning later this year through mid-2020.”

“Kaleido has developed a novel approach to harnessing the potential of the microbiome with its proprietary product platform, robust pipeline and world-class leadership team,” said Nelson Griggs, President of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. “We’re proud to welcome Kaleido to the Nasdaq family of the world’s most innovative companies and wish them nothing but continued success.”

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Information about the company is provided by the company or comes from the company’s public filings and is not independently verified by Nasdaq. Neither Nasdaq nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com.

