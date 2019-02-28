28/02/2019 08:29:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco FTSE RAFI UK 100 UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 27

Funds      Date       Ticker   ISIN code    Shares in  Currency Net Asset     NAV/per
                      Symbol                Issue               Value         share
                                                                              Base
Invesco    27.02.2019 PSRU     IE00B23LNN70 950,001    GBP      10,315,761    10.85868
FTSE RAFI
UK 100
UCITS ETF

