London, February 28

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 27-February-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            180.64p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            182.37p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 27-February-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            69.90p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            70.57p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:    GBP24.26m
Borrowing Level:                                              19%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---

