28/02/2019 11:52:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 28

                                                                           
Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 27-February-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            686.13p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            698.24p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            675.99p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            688.10p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc

As at close of business on 27-February-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            493.19p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            493.16p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

As at close of business on 27-February-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            360.29p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            366.66p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            355.82p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            362.19p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

As at close of business on 27-February-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            299.36p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            303.08p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 27-February-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            1807.99p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            1823.96p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            1763.10p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            1779.06p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---

Invesco Asia Trust plc

As at close of business on 27-February-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            302.72p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            305.08p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 27-February-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            196.47p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            196.83p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 27-February-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            169.90p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            170.32p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 27-February-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            103.77p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            104.17p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 27-February-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            137.68p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            138.06p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
27 Feb
VELO
Jeg forventede en yderst forsigtig tilgang til omsætningen for 2019, det lå allerede i kortene, men ..
18
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
17
07:45
VELO
1. De Forventer overskud i år   2. De forventer at tage yderligere markedsandele   3. Stør..
16
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
10:19
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
14
27 Feb
VELO
@tdt. Du siger det helt rigtige her. Mange er så ensporede på at se en effekt - hellere i går end i ..
14
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
07:39
VELO
Der er ved gud heller ingen der tvinger dig til at købe noget som helst. Som jeppeti har skrevet fle..
13
27 Feb
VELO
Kan godt være at den falder i morgen, idet P/E for nuværende er meget høj, men man glemmer at de nov..
13

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CEPI awards US$ 34M contract to CureVac to advance The RNA Printer™—a disruptive, transportable mRNA vaccine manufacturing platform that can rapidly combat multiple diseases
2
Abattis Provides Update on Conference Call
3
Fibra Inn Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018
4
Translate Bio Provides Updates on Cystic Fibrosis (CF) and Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency Programs
5
Juniper Systems Limited Reports Growth and Expansion throughout EMEA

Latest news

11:59
Net Asset Value(s)
11:58
Net Asset Value(s)
11:57
Net Asset Value(s)
11:56
Net Asset Value(s)
11:56
Net Asset Value(s)
11:55
Interpace Diagnostics Announces Preliminary 2018 Revenues
11:52
Net Asset Value(s)
11:50
Golden Minerals Reports Full Year 2018 Results
11:49
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 February 2019 12:20:51
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-02-28 13:20:51 - 2019-02-28 12:20:51 - 1000 - Website: OKAY