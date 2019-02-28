Oxurion NV to Present Preclinical Evaluation of Plasma Kallikrein Inhibition for DME at 2019 EURETINA Winter Meeting

Leuven, Belgium, 28 February 2019 - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to preserve vision in patients with diabetic eye disease, announces today that it will present at the 9th European Society of Retina Specialists (EURETINA) Winter Meeting, which is being held March 1-2, 2019 in Prague, Czech Republic at the Clarion Congress Hotel.

The poster "Targeting plasma kallikrein with a novel bicyclic peptide inhibitor alleviates diabetic retinopathy disease hallmarks in a preclinical rat model" shows results of the inhibitory effect of repeated administration of THR-149, Oxurion's novel plasma kallikrein (PKal) inhibitor, on retinal vascular leakage and inflammation in the diabetic rat STZ model, compared to vehicle-treated eyes. These positive results highlight THR-149's potential as a treatment option for diabetic macular edema (DME). Oxurion is currently conducting a Phase 1 clinical study evaluating the safety of THR-149 in DME patients with initial data read out expected towards the end of 2019.

Patrik De Haes, M.D., CEO of Oxurion nv, commented: "We look forward to presenting the results of our preclinical research with THR-149 in the field of DME at the EURETINA Winter Meeting. The results of the study demonstrate the potential therapeutic benefits of THR-149, our plasma kallikrein inhibitor, on the key disease hallmarks of DME including retinal vascular leakage and inflammation. These results further substantiate the disease-modifying capabilities of this novel drug candidate and its potential to address the clear unmet need for improved treatment options for diabetic eye disease."

END

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV Wouter Piepers, Global Head of Corp Coms & Investor relations +32 16 75 13 10 / +32 478 33 56 32 wouter.piepers@oxurion.com EU - Citigate Dewe Rogerson David Dible/ Sylvie Berrebi Tel: +44 20 7638 9571 oxurion@citigatedewerogerson.com US - LifeSci Public Relations Alison Chen +1 646-876-4932 achen@lifescipublicrelations.com

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company currently developing a competitive pipeline of disease-modifying drug candidates for diabetic eye disease, a leading cause of blindness of people of working age worldwide.

Oxurion's most advanced drug candidate is THR-317, a PlGF inhibitor for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is currently in a Phase 2 study in combination with Lucentis®. THR-317 is also being evaluated in a Phase 2 study for the treatment of Idiopathic Macular Telangiectasia Type 1 (MacTel 1), a rare retinal disease that affects the macula and can lead to vision loss.

Oxurion has two further pipeline candidates, THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed for the treatment of DME; and THR-687, a pan-RGD integrin antagonist in development for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and DME. Both THR-149 and THR-687 are in Phase 1 clinical studies.

Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol OXUR.

More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report.

This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.