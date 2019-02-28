28/02/2019 22:00:00

Pool Corporation CEO to Present at the 2019 UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference

COVINGTON, La., Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) announced today that Peter D. Arvan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in the 2019 UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, MA.  Mr. Arvan is slated to present on March 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  The presentation slides will be posted on POOLCORP’s website at that time.

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products.  POOLCORP operates approximately 370 sales centers in North America, Europe, South America and Australia through which it distributes more than 180,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers.  For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

This news release may include “forward-looking” statements that involve risk and uncertainties.  The forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including the sensitivity of the swimming pool supply business to weather conditions and other risks detailed in POOLCORP’s 2018 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Curtis J. Scheel

Director of Investor Relations

985.801.5341

curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com

