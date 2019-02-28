Research Report Identifies Chico's FAS, Canadian National Railway, Alaska Air Group, Avnet, Taubman Centers, and MicroStrategy with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement

CHICO'S FAS, INC. (CHS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Chico's FAS's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Chico's FAS reported revenue of $499.88MM vs $532.29MM (down 6.09%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.05 vs $0.13 (down 61.54%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Chico's FAS reported revenue of $2,282.38MM vs $2,476.41MM (down 7.84%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.79 vs $0.69 (up 14.49%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.23 and is expected to report on March 6th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY (CNI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Canadian National Railway's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Canadian National Railway reported revenue of $2,884.74MM vs $2,591.89MM (up 11.30%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.19 vs $2.71 (down 56.15%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Canadian National Railway reported revenue of $11,048.65MM vs $10,059.83MM (up 9.83%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.54 vs $5.62 (down 19.08%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 22nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.25 and is expected to report on February 4th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC. (ALK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Alaska Air Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Alaska Air Group reported revenue of $2,064.00MM vs $1,942.00MM (up 6.28%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.19 vs $2.57 (down 92.61%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Alaska Air Group reported revenue of $8,264.00MM vs $7,894.00MM (up 4.69%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.55 vs $7.79 (down 54.43%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 22nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $7.33 and is expected to report on January 23rd, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

AVNET, INC. (AVT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Avnet's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Avnet reported revenue of $5,048.98MM vs $4,521.64MM (up 11.66%) and basic earnings per share $0.33 vs $0.39 (down 15.38%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Avnet reported revenue of $19,036.89MM vs $17,439.96MM (up 9.16%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.30 vs $4.13. Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.63 and is expected to report on August 14th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC. (TCO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Taubman Centers' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Taubman Centers reported revenue of $167.49MM vs $172.18MM (down 2.73%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.05 vs $0.34 (down 85.29%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Taubman Centers reported revenue of $640.87MM vs $629.17MM (up 1.86%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.95 vs $0.91 (up 4.40%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.04. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.85 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED (MSTR) REPORT OVERVIEW

MicroStrategy's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, MicroStrategy reported revenue of $131.92MM vs $136.38MM (down 3.27%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.30 vs -$2.23. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, MicroStrategy reported revenue of $497.64MM vs $503.84MM (down 1.23%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.98 vs $1.59 (up 24.53%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.46 and is expected to report on February 4th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

