Riviera Resources Reports Fourth-Quarter and Year End 2018 Results; Provides 2019 Guidance

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Resources, Inc. (OTCQX: RVRA) (“Riviera” or the “Company”) announces financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 and provides a strategic update as well as guidance for 2019.

The Company highlights the following accomplishments:

Executed the spin-off from LINN Energy, Inc. on August 7, 2018

Returned more than $155 million of capital to shareholders through share repurchases

Sold Arkoma Basin assets for proceeds of approximately $65 million, a premium to PDP PV-10 value

Outperformed adjusted EBITDAX guidance for the last two quarters

Fourth quarter 2018 average production exceeded midpoint of guidance

Capital investment over the last two quarters of approximately $61 million was 35% lower than guidance

Blue Mountain commissioned its Cryo I plant to its design capacity of 250 MMcf/d

Blue Mountain signed an agreement to provide water gathering services to Roan Resources beginning in 2019

The Company’s strategic initiatives for 2019 include:

Focusing upstream capital on high-return projects that maintain production and delineate the NW STACK while still generating significant free cash flow

Continuing to use cash on hand, free cash flow, and opportunistic asset monetizations to return capital to our shareholders

Continuing to grow and diversify Blue Mountain’s midstream business to best position it towards a strategic transaction

David Rottino, Riviera’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am very pleased with Riviera’s progress since our spin last August. In the fourth quarter, our operational performance was excellent as we generated more cash flow than forecasted through higher production, lower G&A costs and lower capital spending.” Rottino continued, “We remain relentlessly focused on our commitment to maximizing shareholder value through our strategy of capital discipline, returning capital to shareholders and efficiently managing our assets. We continue to believe our shares are deeply undervalued and we are committed to finding ways to monetize assets and use cash on hand to return capital to shareholders. In the fourth quarter, we announced the sale of our Arkoma basin assets, which closed in January 2019, we completed an upsized tender offer returning over $133 million to shareholders, and we continued to execute repurchases through our ongoing share repurchase program. Finally, we intend to grow our exciting Blue Mountain midstream business to best position it towards a strategic transaction.”

Key Financial Results (1) Fourth Quarter Full Year $ in millions, except per unit amounts 2018 2017 2018 2017 (2) Average daily production (MMcfe/d) 299 505 328 637 Total oil, natural gas and NGL revenues $ 107 $ 180 $ 420 $ 898 Income from continuing operations $ 11 $ 79 $ 21 $ 2,932 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes $ - $ 6 $ 20 $ 90 Net income $ 11 $ 85 $ 41 $ 3,022 Adjusted EBITDAX (a non-GAAP financial measure)(3) $ 44 $ 75 $ 107 $ 394 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 21 $ 76 ($ 7) $ 215 Oil and natural gas capital $ 12 $ 31 $ 36 $ 239 Total capital $ 27 $ 61 $ 170 $ 344 (1) All amounts reflect continuing operations with the exception of net income. (2) All amounts reflect the combined results of the ten months ended December 31, 2017 (successor) and the two months ended February 28, 2017 (predecessor). (3) Excludes Adjusted EBITDAX from discontinued operations of approximately $164,000 and $30 million for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2017, respectively. Includes severance costs and spin-off related costs of approximately $1 million and $39 million, for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2018, respectively.

Strategic Plan to Transform Assets to Drive Shareholder Value The Board and management continue to believe the Company is trading at a significant discount to its sum-of-the-parts net asset value. To enhance shareholder value, the Company plans to increase the scale, scope and reach of Blue Mountain while preparing Blue Mountain for its eventual separation as a standalone entity or for another transaction that maximizes shareholder value. In addition, based on the Company’s successful track record of monetizing assets, the Company will continue to return capital to shareholders through further upstream asset monetizations.

Continuation of Share Repurchase Plan

On August 16, 2018, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock. Under this program, the Company repurchased an aggregate of 1,167,767 shares at an average price of $18.46 for a total cost of approximately $22 million, and approximately $78 million was available for share repurchase as of February 22, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Activity – Upstream Assets

Riviera’s production for the fourth quarter averaged approximately 299 MMcfe/d, 4% above the mid-point of our guidance range. The outperformance in production was mainly due to higher production from non-operated drilling in the NW Stack, production enhancing projects in East Texas and North Louisiana, and lower downtime across our mature asset base. The production outperformance, low annual decline of approximately 10%, and consistent operating expenses, all illustrate the predictability of our upstream assets. Additionally, we believe the development opportunities throughout our NW STACK, East Texas, and North Louisiana acreage positions provide significant upside.

With respect to costs, the Company had strong results in the fourth quarter. Capital expenditures were approximately $12 million compared to guidance of $29 million. Adjusted G&A expenses were approximately $15 million, 16% below the mid-point of our guidance range for the quarter. Operating expenses for the fourth quarter were in-line with guidance at approximately $53 million.

Initiation of Northwest STACK / North Louisiana Operated Drilling Program

In December 2018, the Company initiated an operated drilling program in the NW STACK. To date, Riviera has finished drilling three wells and is currently drilling its fourth well. The Company has completed two wells and is encouraged by the early flow-back data.

The Company also began drilling in North Louisiana in late December 2018. It is currently drilling the second well of a two-well pad targeting the Upper Red formation. This pad is scheduled to be completed in March with first production expected in April 2019. At current prices, the Company expects to generate over 100% IRR on these wells.

Blue Mountain Business Update

The fourth quarter of 2018 ended a transformative year for Blue Mountain. During the year, Blue Mountain constructed and placed in-service a cryogenic processing facility at its full 250 MMcf/d capacity and made significant progress toward setting up its organization and systems consistent with a standalone operating entity.

For the fourth quarter 2018, Blue Mountain’s operating margin, also referred to as other revenues, net, came in at the top end of its guidance range. Fourth quarter 2018 average throughput was within the guidance range. On average, natural gas throughput was 132 MMcf/d and NGLs produced were 8,700 bpd, compared with 35 MMcf/d and 1,080 bpd for the fourth quarter of 2017.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, Blue Mountain continued to make progress on its strategic objective to diversify its service offerings through scalable growth platforms in Central Oklahoma. Recently, Blue Mountain finalized an agreement with Roan Resources to provide water management services beginning in the second quarter of 2019. Also, Blue Mountain is in active discussions to develop oil gathering infrastructure to capture additional midstream value in the Merge play.

In addition, Blue Mountain is currently developing opportunities to further extend its natural gas and water capabilities in the region and is in discussions with third-party producers to meet their needs in the expanding Merge/SCOOP/STACK plays. These expansion opportunities will allow Blue Mountain to grow its asset base and further diversify its producer counterparties, while leveraging existing infrastructure, capabilities and expertise.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Riviera and Blue Mountain have established separate credit facilities. As of December 31, 2018, Riviera had $20 million drawn on its revolving credit facility, and borrowing commitments of up to $425 million with available borrowing capacity of approximately $371 million, inclusive of outstanding letters of credit. As of December 31, 2018, Blue Mountain had $4.5 million drawn on its revolving credit facility, borrowing commitments of approximately $76 million, and available borrowing capacity of $72 million. The Company had a fourth quarter consolidated ending cash balance of approximately $19 million.

In January 2019, the Company closed on the sale of its Arkoma basin assets. The proceeds were used to pay off the $20 million drawn on Riviera’s credit facility. The sale resulted in a reduction of the borrowing commitment to $385 million. As of January 31, 2019, Riviera had no borrowings under its credit facility, Blue Mountain had $11.5 million drawn on its revolving credit facility, and the Company had a consolidated ending cash balance of approximately $80 million.

Proved Reserves Update

Proved reserves at December 31, 2018 were approximately 1,618 Bcfe, of which approximately 78% were natural gas, 21% were natural gas liquids and 1% were oil. Approximately 96% were classified as proved developed, with a total standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows of approximately $747 million. PV-10 (a non-GAAP measure) was approximately $1.02 billion with exclusion of income taxes and the inclusion of helium. See Schedule 2 below for a reconciliation of PV-10.

Proved Reserves Table Total Continuing Operations (Bcfe) Proved reserves at December 31, 2017 1,968 Revisions of previous estimates – Price 87 Revisions of previous estimates – Performance (80) Sales of minerals in place (239) Extensions and discoveries 2 Production (120) Proved reserves at December 31, 2018 1,618

Fourth Quarter Actuals versus Guidance Q4 2018 Actuals Q4 2018 Guidance Net Production (MMcfe/d) 299 273 – 303 Natural gas (MMcf/d) 241 220 – 245 Oil (Bbls/d) 1,373 1,350 – 1,500 NGL (Bbls/d) 8,318 7,500 – 8,100 Other revenues, net (in thousands) (1) $ 20,422(2) $ 15,000 - $ 21,000 Blue Mountain $11,122 $ 8,000 - $ 12,000 Other $9,300 $ 7,000 - $ 9,000 Costs (in thousands) $ 53,147 $ 49,000 – $ 55,000 Lease operating expenses $25,195 $ 23,000 – $ 25,000 Transportation expenses $20,951 $ 20,000 – $ 22,000 Taxes, other than income taxes $7,001 $ 6,000 – $ 8,000 Adjusted general and administrative expenses (3) $ 15,488(4) $ 17,000 – $ 20,000 Upstream adjusted general and administrative expenses (3) $11,786 Blue Mountain adjusted general and administrative expenses (3) $3,702 General and administrative- severance expenses $1,158 $ 1,000 – $ 2,000 Targets (Mid-Point) (in thousands) Adjusted EBITDAX $ 43,658(5) $ 30,000(6) Interest expense (7) $ 179 $ 150 Oil and natural gas capital $ 11,594 $ 29,000 Blue Mountain capital $ 12,306 $ 13,000 Total capital $ 27,358 $ 44,000 (1) Includes other revenues and margin on marketing activities (2) Includes other revenues of approximately $5.7 million, plus marketing revenues of approximately $88.6 million, less marketing expenses of approximately $73.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Excludes gains and losses on derivative instruments included in marketing expenses (3) Adjusted general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP measure that excludes share-based compensation expenses and severance expenses presented for the purpose of comparing to guidance (4) For the three months ended December 31, 2018 represents general and administrative expenses of approximately $17.2 million, excluding share-based compensation expenses of approximately $0.5 million and severance expenses of approximately $1.2 million (5) Includes a reduction to Adjusted EBITDAX for certain non-recurring estimated G&A expenses, including severance expenses of $1.4 million (6) Includes a reduction to Adjusted EBITDAX for certain non-recurring estimated G&A expenses, including severance expenses of $1.5 million, land diligence costs of $1 million (7) Excludes non cash amortization

Upstream Segment - First Quarter and Full Year 2019 Guidance

The guidance below is for the upstream assets only. The Company anticipates providing 2019 guidance estimates for Blue Mountain by early second quarter.

The 2019 upstream guidance reflects the Arkoma Basin divestiture that closed in January, 2019. In 2019, the Company expects to invest approximately $66 million of capital on its upstream assets. Approximately 80% of upstream capital will be devoted to drilling expected high return wells in the NW STACK and North Louisiana to keep production relatively flat throughout the year while still generating significant free cash flow.

Q1 2019E FY 2019E Net Production (MMcfe/d) 252 – 281 252 – 282 Natural gas (MMcf/d) 205 – 230 205 – 230 Oil (Bbls/d) 1,150 – 1,300 1,550 – 1,750 NGL (Bbls/d) 6,600 – 7,300 6,300 – 6,900 Other revenues, net (in thousands) (1) $ 8,000 - $ 10,000 $ 32,000 – $ 35,000 Costs (in thousands) $ 46,000 – $ 52,000 $ 182,000 – $ 202,000 Lease operating expenses $ 23,000 – $ 25,000 $ 88,000 – $ 97,000 Transportation expenses $ 18,000 – $ 20,000 $ 71,000 – $ 79,000 Taxes, other than income taxes $ 5,000 – $ 7,000 $ 23,000 – $ 26,000 Adjusted general and administrative expenses (2) $ 9,000 – $ 10,000 $ 30,000 – $ 35,000 Costs per Mcfe (Mid-Point) $ 2.02 $ 1.97 Lease operating expenses $ 0.99 $ 0.95 Transportation expenses $ 0.78 $ 0.77 Taxes, other than income taxes $ 0.25 $ 0.25 Targets (Mid-Point) (in thousands) Adjusted EBITDAX $ 21,000 $ 96,000 Oil and natural gas capital $ 38,000 $ 61,000 Total capital $ 40,000 $ 66,000 Weighted Average NYMEX Differentials Natural gas (MMBtu) ($ 0.35) – ($ 0.25) ($ 0.50) – ($ 0.20) Oil (Bbl) ($ 2.50) – ($ 2.00) ($ 3.00) – ($ 1.75) NGL price as a % of crude oil price 40% – 45% 40% – 45%

Unhedged Commodity Price Assumptions Jan 19 Feb 19 Mar 19 2019E Natural gas (MMBtu) $3.64 $2.95 $2.63 $2.86 Oil (Bbl) $51.55 $55.59 $55.59 $56.80 NGL (Bbl) $23.33 $24.89 $22.20 $23.85 (1) Includes other revenues and margin on marketing activities for Upstream assets, only (2) Excludes share-based compensation expenses

Hedging Update Riviera Upstream Hedges 2019 2020 Natural Gas Volume (MMMBtu/d) Average Price (per MMBtu) Volume (MMMBtu/d) Average Price (per MMBtu) Swaps 141 $ 2.88 30 $ 2.82 Collars 20 $ 2.75 - $ 3.00 - $ - Oil Volume (Bbls/d) Average Price (per Bbl) Volume (Bbls/d) Average Price (per Bbl) Swaps 1,000 $ 64.32 500 $ 64.63 Natural Gas Basis Differential positions Volume (MMMBtu/d) Average Price (per MMBtu) Volume (MMMBtu/d) Average Price (per MMBtu) PEPL Basis Swaps 70 ($ 0.64) 20 ($ 0.45) MichCon Basis Swaps 20 ($ 0.19) 10 ($ 0.19) NWPL Basis Swaps 10 ($ 0.61) - $ -

Blue Mountain Hedges Q1 2019 Q2 – Q4 2019 Natural Gas Volume (MMMBtu/d) Average Price (per MMBtu) Volume (MMMBtu/d) Average Price (per MMBtu) Swaps 10 $ 4.19 15 $ 2.81 Oil Volume (Bbls/d) Average Price (per Bbl) Volume (Bbls/d) Average Price (per Bbl) Swaps 99 $ 66.60 99 $ 66.60 Natural Gas Basis Differential positions Volume (MMMBtu/d) Average Price (per MMBtu) Volume (MMMBtu/d) Average Price (per MMBtu) Southern Star TX OK KS 5 ($ 0.565) 5 ($ 0.565) Enable Basis Swaps 5 ($ 0.23) 5 ($ 0.23)

NGL Positions: Jan 19 Feb 19 Mar 19 Q2 – Q4 2019 Fixed price swap (Mont Belvieu ethane): Hedged volume (gallons/d in thousands) 84 126 126 126 Average price ($/gallon) $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 Fixed price swap (Mont Belvieu propane): Hedged volume (gallons/d in thousands) 42 42 42 42 Average price ($/gallon) $ 0.68 $ 0.68 $ 0.68 $ 0.68 Margin spread (Mont Belvieu propane and Conway propane): Hedged volume (gallons/d in thousands) 63 63 63 63 Average price ($/gallon) ($ 0.07) ($ 0.07) ($ 0.07) ($ 0.07) Margin spread (Mont Belvieu pentane and Conway pentane): Hedged volume (gallons/d in thousands) 42 42 Average price ($/gallon) ($ 0.095) ($ 0.095)

ABOUT RIVIERA RESOURCES

Riviera Resources, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company with a strategic focus on efficiently operating its mature low-decline assets, developing its growth-oriented assets, and returning capital to its stockholders. Riviera’s properties are located in the Hugoton Basin, East Texas, North Louisiana, Michigan/Illinois, the Uinta Basin and Mid-Continent regions. Riviera also owns Blue Mountain Midstream LLC, a midstream company centered in the core of the Merge play in the Anadarko Basin.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations made by the Company which reflect management’s experience, estimates and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and anticipated future developments. These statements include, among others, statements regarding our 2019 guidance, planned capital expenditures, increases in oil and gas production, the number of anticipated wells to be drilled or completed after the date hereof, future cash flows and borrowings, our strategic objectives with respect to Blue Mountain Midstream, our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These include risks relating to the Company’s financial and operational performance and results, low or declining commodity prices and demand for oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, ability to hedge future production, ability to replace reserves and efficiently develop current reserves, the capacity and utilization of midstream facilities and the regulatory environment. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please read “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (in thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,529 $ 464,477 Accounts receivable – trade, net 114,489 140,485 Derivative instruments 10,758 9,629 Restricted cash 31,248 56,445 Other current assets 26,721 76,683 Assets held for sale 38,396 106,963 Total current assets 240,141 854,682 Noncurrent assets: Oil and natural gas properties (successful efforts method) 756,552 950,083 Less accumulated depletion and amortization (93,507 ) (49,619 ) 663,045 900,464 Other property and equipment 606,244 480,729 Less accumulated depreciation (62,368 ) (28,658 ) 543,876 452,071 Derivative instruments 4,603 469 Deferred income taxes 129,091 188,538 Other noncurrent assets 12,078 14,256 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations — 457,645 145,772 660,908 Total noncurrent assets 1,352,693 2,013,443 Total assets $ 1,592,834 $ 2,868,125 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 159,228 $ 253,975 Derivative instruments 4,719 10,103 Other accrued liabilities 34,474 58,130 Liabilities held for sale 3,725 43,302 Total current liabilities 202,146 365,510 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt 24,500 — Derivative instruments — 2,849 Asset retirement obligations and other noncurrent liabilities 103,814 160,720 Total noncurrent liabilities 128,314 163,569 Equity: Common stock 692 — Additional paid-in capital 1,256,730 — Retained earnings 4,952 — Net parent company investment — 2,339,046 Total equity 1,262,374 2,339,046 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,592,834 $ 2,868,125

CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Successor Predecessor Year Ended December 31, 2018 Ten Months Ended December 31, 2017 Two Months Ended February 28, 2017 Year Ended December 31, 2016 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues and other: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales $ 420,102 $ 709,363 $ 188,885 $ 874,161 Gains (losses) on oil and natural gas derivatives (23,404 ) 13,533 92,691 (164,330 ) Marketing revenues 245,081 82,943 6,636 36,505 Other revenues 23,880 20,839 9,915 93,308 665,659 826,678 298,127 839,644 Expenses: Lease operating expenses 120,097 208,446 49,665 296,891 Transportation expenses 83,562 113,128 25,972 161,574 Marketing expenses 220,971 69,008 4,820 29,736 General and administrative expenses 245,291 117,347 71,745 237,841 Exploration costs 5,178 3,137 93 4,080 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 94,958 133,711 47,155 342,614 Impairment of long-lived assets 15,697 — — 165,044 Taxes, other than income taxes 29,730 47,553 14,877 67,644 (Gains) losses on sale of assets and other, net (208,598 ) (623,583 ) 672 15,558 606,886 68,747 214,999 1,320,982 Other income and (expenses): Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (2,417 ) (12,380 ) (16,725 ) (184,870 ) Other, net (677 ) (6,233 ) (149 ) (2,345 ) (3,094 ) (18,613 ) (16,874 ) (187,215 ) Reorganization items, net (5,159 ) (8,533 ) 2,521,137 336,120 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 50,520 730,785 2,587,391 (332,433 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 29,587 385,654 (166 ) 11,300 Income (loss) from continuing operations 20,933 345,131 2,587,557 (343,733 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 19,674 90,064 (548 ) (18,354 ) Net income (loss) $ 40,607 $ 435,195 $ 2,587,009 $ (362,087 ) Income (loss) per share Income (loss) from continuing operations per share – Basic $ 0.28 $ 4.53 $ 33.96 $ (4.51 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations per share – Diluted $ 0.28 $ 4.53 $ 33.96 $ (4.51 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations per share – Basic $ 0.26 $ 1.18 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.24 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations per share – Diluted $ 0.26 $ 1.18 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.24 ) Net income (loss) per share – Basic $ 0.54 $ 5.71 $ 33.95 $ (4.75 ) Net income (loss) per share – Diluted $ 0.54 $ 5.71 $ 33.95 $ (4.75 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic 74,935 76,191 76,191 76,191 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted 75,360 76,191 76,191 76,191

CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Successor Predecessor Year Ended December 31, 2018 Ten Months Ended December 31, 2017 Two Months Ended February 28, 2017 Year Ended December 31, 2016 (in thousands) Cash flow from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 40,607 $ 435,195 $ 2,587,009 $ (362,087 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: (Income) loss from discontinued operations (19,674 ) (90,064 ) 548 18,354 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 94,958 133,711 47,155 342,614 Impairment of long-lived assets 15,697 — — 165,044 Deferred income taxes 29,701 378,512 (166 ) 11,367 Total (gains) losses on derivatives, net 25,243 (13,533 ) (92,691 ) 164,330 Cash settlements on derivatives (38,739 ) 26,793 (11,572 ) 860,778 Share-based compensation expenses 16,605 41,285 50,255 44,218 Amortization and write-off of deferred financing fees 1,909 3,711 1,338 13,356 (Gains) losses on sale of assets and other, net (204,534 ) (656,198 ) 1,069 13,007 Reorganization items, net — — (2,456,074 ) (390,367 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable – trade, net 26,956 41,094 (7,216 ) (71,059 ) (Increase) decrease in other assets 64,033 (265 ) 528 (15,360 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses (46,792 ) (92,664 ) 20,949 38,504 Increase (decrease) in other liabilities (12,564 ) 7,253 2,801 (662 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities – continuing operations (6,594 ) 214,830 143,933 832,037 Net cash provided by operating activities – discontinued operations — 16,191 8,781 43,269 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (6,594 ) 231,021 152,714 875,306 Cash flow from investing activities: Development of oil and natural gas properties (64,756 ) (171,721 ) (50,597 ) (172,298 ) Purchases of other property and equipment (142,373 ) (88,595 ) (7,409 ) (43,559 ) Proceeds from sale of properties and equipment and other 368,291 1,172,025 (166 ) (4,690 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities – continuing operations 161,162 911,709 (58,172 ) (220,547 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities – discontinued operations 7,000 345,643 (584 ) (9,891 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 168,162 1,257,352 (58,756 ) (230,438 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Net transfers (to) from parent (481,449 ) (202,533 ) 636,000 (213,844 ) Repurchases of shares (153,314 ) — — — Proceeds from borrowings 44,500 190,000 — 978,500 Repayments of debt (20,000 ) (1,090,000 ) (1,038,986 ) (913,209 ) Debt issuance costs paid (2,892 ) (7,729 ) (151 ) (752 ) Payment to holders of claims under the Predecessor’s second lien notes — — (30,000 ) Distributions to unitholders (18,717 ) — — Other (841 ) (1,211 ) (4,593 ) (14,845 ) Net cash used in financing activities – continuing operations (632,713 ) (1,111,473 ) (437,730 ) (164,150 ) Net cash used in financing activities – discontinued operations — — — — Net cash used in financing activities (632,713 ) (1,111,473 ) (437,730 ) (164,150 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (471,145 ) 376,900 (343,772 ) 480,718 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning 520,922 144,022 487,784 7,076 Ending $ 49,777 $ 520,922 $ 144,022 $ 487,794

Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP Measure)

The non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted EBITDAX, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, this non-GAAP measure should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) and other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDAX is a measure used by Company management to evaluate the Company’s operational performance and for comparisons to the Company’s industry peers. Management also believes this information may be useful to investors and analysts to gain a better understanding of the Company’s financial results.

The following presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDAX: Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (in thousands) Net income $ 10,606 $ 84,937 $ 40,607 $ 3,022,204 Plus (less): Income from discontinued operations ― (5,749 ) (19,674 ) (89,516 ) Interest expense 835 406 2,417 29,105 Income tax expense 4,340 226,910 29,587 385,488 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 22,998 32,153 94,958 180,866 Exploration costs 1,436 2,100 5,178 3,230 EBITDAX 40,215 340,757 153,073 3,531,377 Plus (less): Impairment of long-lived assets 15,697 ― 15,697 ― Noncash (gains) losses on oil and natural gas derivatives (13,885 ) 12,880 6,475 (90,863 ) Accrued settlements on oil derivative contracts related to current production period (2) 1,015 (2,975 ) 2,459 (1,775 ) Share-based compensation expenses 540 15,409 131,828 91,540 Write-off of deferred financing fees ― ― ― 2,975 Gains on sale of assets and other, net (3) (596 ) (291,572 ) (207,833 ) (626,807 ) Reorganization items, net (4) 672 304 5,159 (2,512,604 ) Adjusted EBITDAX $ 43,658 $ 74,803 $ 106,858 $ 393,843 (1) All amounts reflect the combined results of the seven months ended September 30, 2017 (successor) and the two months ended February 28, 2017 (predecessor). (2) Represent amounts related to oil derivative contracts that settled during the respective period (contract terms had expired) but cash had not been received as of the end of the period. (3) Primarily represent gains or losses on the sale of assets, earnings from equity method investments and gains or losses on inventory valuation. (4) Represent costs and income directly associated with the predecessor’s filing for voluntary reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code since the petition date, and also include adjustments to reflect the carrying value of certain liabilities subject to compromise at their estimated allowed claim amounts, as such adjustments were determined.

Schedule 2 - PV-10 (Non-GAAP Measure) PV-10 represents the present value, discounted at 10% per year, of estimated future net cash flows. The Company’s calculation of PV-10 herein differs from the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows determined in accordance with the rules and regulations of the SEC in that it is calculated before income taxes and including the impact of helium, rather than after income taxes and not including the impact of helium, using the average price during the 12-month period, determined as an unweighted average of the first-day-of-the-month price for each month. The Company’s calculation of PV-10 should not be considered as an alternative to the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows determined in accordance with the rules and regulations of the SEC.

The following presents a reconciliation of standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows to the Company’s calculation of PV-10 at December 31, 2018 (in millions): Standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows (1) $ 747 Plus: Difference due to exclusion of federal income taxes 125 Plus: Difference due to the inclusion of helium 149 PV-10 $ 1,021 (1) Estimated using the average price during the 12-month period, determined as an unweighted average of the first-day-of-the-month price for each month, which were $65.66 per Bbl and $3.10 per MMBtu.