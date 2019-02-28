28/02/2019 21:16:41

Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against YRC Worldwide Inc.; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, informs investors that there has been a class action lawsuit filed against YRC Worldwide Inc. (“YRC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YRCW) and certain of its officers alleging violations of the federal securities laws. Shareholders are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton LLP to learn more.

The Complaint that was filed in the Northern District of New York alleges that the Government was systematically overcharged by YRC for freight carrier services and that YRC entities made false statements to the Government and to investors that hid their misconduct.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired YRC securities between March 10, 2014, and December 14, 2018, and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton LLP at (617) 398-5660, by email at info@blockesq.com, or by visiting https://shareholder.law/yrc. Additionally, class members interested in serving as lead plaintiff are required to move for appointment by March 4, 2019.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

(617) 398-5660 phone

155 Federal Street, Suite 400

Boston, MA 02110

info@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP

