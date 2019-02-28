28/02/2019 15:00:00

Security Innovation Unveils New Blockchain CTF and Hacking Competition

WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation, an authority in software security assessment and training, today announced the release of brand-new challenges to its Blockchain Capture the Flag (CTF). Starting Friday March 1, players can compete to find all the vulnerabilities in a CTF competition and win “cash” (blockchain tokens) prizes. 

Blockchain CTF is a Decentralized App containing vulnerable smart contracts with business use case ranging from decentralized trust funds and open source lottery systems, to ICOs and automated royalty agreements. Players exploit vulnerabilities to steal fake testnet ETH and earn points.  Since its launch last year, thousands of transactions have been conducted.  The 2nd-generation contains new challenges and an upgraded game harness and user experience.

“The Security Innovation Blockchain CTF has proven to be an incredible resource for developers and security experts to test their skills with practical exploitation challenges,” said Mick Ayzenberg, Blockchain Center of Excellence (CoE) Lead at Security Innovation and Blockchain CTF creator.  “Given it’s still an emerging technology, this demonstrates the demand for educational resources for Blockchain smart contract security.”

About the Blockchain CTF Challenge

  • Runs

    Friday March 1 to Monday, March 11. 

  • Winners are paid with DAI tokens on the blockchain that equate to $1USD each

  • First five players to find all challenges win DAI tokens

  • Two winners will be randomly drawn just for participating

  • In keeping with blockchain and smart contract privacy, players do not have to register or provide personal information

Learn more at:  https://web.securityinnovation.com/blockchain-ctf-2019

Security Innovation Blockchain Expertise

Security Innovation has conducted numerous security audits of blockchain and smart contract designs, used in stable coins, remittance services, and other solutions.  We also provide Executive Blockchain Workshop and Technical Training solutions for originations considering and currently implementing Blockchain.

Additionally, Mr. Ayzenberg will be delivering a webinar titled Is Blockchain Right for You? The Million Dollar Question on March 13th at 2:00pm. 

ABOUT SECURITY INNOVATION

Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security and trusted advisor to its clients. Since 2002, organizations have relied on our assessment and training solutions to make the use of software systems safer in the most challenging environments – whether in Web applications, IoT devices, or the cloud. The company’s flagship product, CMD+CTRL Cyber Range, is the industry’s only simulated Web site environment designed to build the skills teams need to protect the enterprise where it is most vulnerable – at the application layer. Security Innovation is privately held and headquartered in Wilmington, MA USA. For more information, visit www.securityinnovation.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Security Innovation Media Contact:

Joshua Milne

PR@SecurityInnovation.com

617-501-1620

