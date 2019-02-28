27/02/2019 23:17:40

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of The Kraft Heinz Company of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2019 – KHC

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of The Kraft Heinz Company ("Kraft Heinz") (NASDAQ: KHC) between May 4, 2017 and February 21, 2019. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. To get more information go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/the-kraft-heinz-company-loss-form?wire=3 

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Kraft Heinz had been materially overstating the value of certain of its important product lines; (b) Kraft Heinz’s intangible assets, including goodwill, associated with, at least, its Kraft natural cheese, Oscar Mayer cold cuts, U.S. Refrigerated and Canadian retail businesses were materially impaired; (c) Kraft Heinz had been employing improper accounting policies, procedures, and associated with its procurement function, including, but not limited to, agreements, side agreements, and changes or modifications to its agreements with its vendors; (d) Kraft Heinz had been improperly accounting for the costs of products sold; (e) Kraft Heinz had been operating with material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting, including those controls related to the accounting and disclosure of new accounting standards, its cost of products sold, its procurement function, the impairment of goodwill and the impairment of intangible assets; (f) Kraft Heinz’s operating results were materially misstated and Defendants’ disclosures related thereto were materially false and misleading; (g) Kraft  Heinz’s  financial  statements  contained  material  errors,  were presented in violation of GAAP and were materially false and misleading; (h) the risk factor disclosures in filings Kraft Heinz made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (i) the MD&A disclosures in filings Kraft Heinz made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (j) the representations about Kraft Heinz’s disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting in filings the Company made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (k) the certifications issued by Defendants Hees, Basilio and Knopf on Kraft Heinz’s disclosure controls and internal controls over financial reporting were materially false and misleading; and (l) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Kraft Heinz’s then-current business operations and future financial prospects.

If you suffered a loss in Kraft Heinz you have until April 25, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg

Related content
19:57 - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, AXGN, MAXR and KHC: Levi ..
18:39 - 
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announ..
17:50 - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AXGN, MU, ASTE and KHC: Levi & ..
Related debate
24 Feb - 
TC Skriver....   Normal 0 false false false EN-GB ..
23 Feb - 
No txt deleted.
23 Feb - 
Wb ejer over 24% af heintz, det er spændende at s..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
22 Feb
KHC
Ja, så meget for TA 🤔
5
23 Feb
KHC
Jeg blev "moppet" af en håndfuld skribenter (ingen nævnt ingen glemt) for et år siden, så meget, at ..
2
22 Feb
KHC
Jeg har TC's mail hvis alt andet fejler. At jeg så ikke skriver den her er en helt anden sag..........
2
22 Feb
KHC
... og det helt logiske rationale er at hvis de kan sælge for 18 mia USD i USA, og knap 8 mia USD i ..
2
22 Feb
KHC
Nu var KHC ellers lige gået i køb efter langt om længe at have nået en utænkelig og markant dobbelt-..
2
23 Feb
KHC
Sandheden er at du ikke kunne tåle kritik for at dit TA ikke altid virker, også selv om det sjældent..
1
23 Feb
KHC
Ja, alt er vist galt i KHC, selv CEO er kun 29 år, og kan derfor kun have beskeden erfaring, og det ..
1
23 Feb
KHC
Tjek lige op på, hvor enorme summer på balancen, der er goodwill og immaterielle anlægsaktiver. Omfa..
1
22 Feb
KHC
Sidst han var lidt aktiv var i Pandora.... @Esa "10.000 flere af Kasi Jespers "slags" i Danmark - ..
1
22 Feb
KHC
TC har ændret profil til DU.... han havde dig en smule udfordringer i privaten, satser da på han ige..
1

Regulatory news

23:17 KHC
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of The Kraft Heinz Company of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2019 – KHC
19:57 KHC
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, AXGN, MAXR and KHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18:39 KHC
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against The Kraft Heinz Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:50 KHC
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AXGN, MU, ASTE and KHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14:29 KHC
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AVEO, MHLD, KHC and AMRN
13:35 KHC
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Microsoft, Western Digital, The Kraft Heinz, Oracle, Liberty Property Trust, and Medtronic — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
26 Feb KHC
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MKL, MAXR, GSM and KHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
26 Feb KHC
KRAFT HEINZ SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against The Kraft Heinz Company - KHC
26 Feb KHC
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) and Encourages KHC Investors to Contact the Firm
22 Feb KHC
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages KHC Investors to Contact the Firm

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CEPI awards US$ 34M contract to CureVac to advance The RNA Printer™—a disruptive, transportable mRNA vaccine manufacturing platform that can rapidly combat multiple diseases
2
Demand Gen Report Announces Winners Of 8th Annual Killer Content Awards
3
Wildflower Debuts to Celebrities at the Oscars
4
Verizon announces accepted amounts of Old Notes and pricing terms of New Notes in connection with its exchange offers for 19 series of debt securities
5
Reliq Health Technologies Issues Correction to Press Release

Related stock quotes

The Kraft Heinz Company 32.20 -2.8% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

23:34
Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Move to OTCQX ®
23:21
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of EverQuote, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit
23:18
MGP Ingredients Statement On the Passing Of Cloud “Bud” Cray Jr.
23:17
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of The Kraft Heinz Company of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2019 – KHC
23:12
Gritstone Oncology Announces Oral Presentation on MHC Class II Antigen Prediction at the AACR Annual Meeting in April 2019
23:00
Bilibili Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results
22:56
Diesel Technology Forum Statement Regarding the ICCT and CCAC Air Pollution Study
22:48
Northwest Pipe Company Awarded Large Steel Pipe Contract for Second Narrows Water Supply Tunnel project in Canada

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 February 2019 23:53:00
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-02-28 00:53:00 - 2019-02-27 23:53:00 - 1000 - Website: OKAY