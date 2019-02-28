28/02/2019 21:12:07

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Wirecard AG – WCAGY- WRCDF

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Wirecard AG (“Wirecard” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS:  WCAGY; WRCDF).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Wirecard and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On January 30, 2019, The Financial Times reported that a senior executive at the Company was suspected of using forged contracts in connection with several suspicious transactions.  The article cited “[a]n internal presentation [that] described potentially fraudulent money flows at Wirecard,” relating to “transactions [that] were ordered by Edo Kurniawan, who is responsible for the payment group’s accounting in the Asia-Pacific region.”  Following this news, Wirecard’s stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
10:19
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
18
07:45
VELO
1. De Forventer overskud i år   2. De forventer at tage yderligere markedsandele   3. Stør..
18
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
17
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
22 Feb
VWS
VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
13
07:40
VWS
Vestas og Ørsted og amerikanske off shores spæde udvikling. Bloomberg News skriver, at Marthas Viney..
12
08:42
VELO
  Præcis, og hvis vi omregner deres uambitiøse forventninger til 2019. Giver midt regnestykke en mån..
11
27 Feb
VELO
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03841097?term=Envarsus&recrs=ab&rank=38 Opdatering af deres ..
11

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Abattis Provides Update on Conference Call
2
Fibra Inn Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018
3
Juniper Systems Limited Reports Growth and Expansion throughout EMEA
4
Syneos (SYNH) Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces First Investigation of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH
5
SJI Reports 2018 Results; Initiates Guidance

Latest news

21:28
Veteran Bridgeline Executive to Lead New Channel Partner Program & Strategic Alliances
21:24
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. - SGYP
21:24
Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
21:20
StoneCastle Financial Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
21:18
Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
21:16
Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against YRC Worldwide Inc.; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 February 2019 21:43:34
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-02-28 22:43:34 - 2019-02-28 21:43:34 - 1000 - Website: OKAY