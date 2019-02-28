Stefanini is Recognized as a Leader in Digital Transformation by ISG

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stefanini, a $1B global IT provider, announced today that the company is being recognized as a leader in four quadrants in the ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Transformation Report for Brazil in 2019. The study analyzes the digital transformation in the country, and the way businesses operate and seek out suppliers to help them improve their sales processes, product design, supply chain management and human resources, among other functions. According to the survey conducted by ISG, vendors are helping companies to become more agile and shift more workloads to the cloud.

"We aim to support the digital transformation within our customers. For this, it is necessary to innovate exponentially, because we live in a volatile world, which requires leadership that is capable of creating a vision for the future,” said Marco Stefanini, global CEO of Stefanini.

The study evaluates the capabilities of 29 providers in seven quadrants and as a result, Stefanini is recognized as a leader in four: Enabling Customer Journey, Digital Business Operations, Creating and Customizing Digital Products, and Continuing Digital Delivery.

The client's journey is the main focus of the Brazilian market, according to the report.

"In the digital age, customers are buying experiences, feelings, well-being, comfort and convenience, and many companies see digital transformation as a way to meet those expectations," said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader of ISG Research.

Other important aspects of the digital transformation journey in Brazil include automation of robotic processes and artificial intelligence to optimize repetitive tasks within companies.

Agility is another goal of digital transformation. Many companies want suppliers to help them build more efficient, short-term models.

"Corporate agility goes far beyond software development. It encompasses how companies can adjust their operations to survive and thrive in environments where competition and customer demands are constantly changing," said Herrera.

About ISG

ISG is a leader in subscription research, advisory and strategy consulting services for senior business and IT executives, technology and software vendors and business / IT services providers. Our mission is to help our clients make better business decisions and create new business value through trusted and objective insights into the key market trends and emerging technologies driving real change. More information: www.isg-one.com

About Stefanini

Stefanini ( www.stefanini.com ) is a Brazilian multinational with 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

Today, the company has a broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence services for traditional solutions such as service desk, field service and outsourcing (BPO).

With a presence in 40 countries, Stefanini was named the fifth most internationalized company, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2017.

