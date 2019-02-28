SYNEOS HEALTH, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating a potential federal securities class action lawsuit against Syneos Health, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating a potential federal securities class action lawsuit on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) (“Syneos” or the “Company”).

On February 27, 2019, during aftermarket hours, Syneos disclosed that “on February 21, 2019, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") notified the Company that it has commenced an investigation into the Company's revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters, and requested that the Company retain certain documents for the periods beginning with January 1, 2017. As an additional measure prior to the Company filing the Form 10-K, the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors is conducting an independent review of the Company's revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters with the assistance of outside counsel and accounting advisors."

On the next trading day, February 28, 2019, the stock was trading as low as $36.72, a decline of $15.29 per share from the prior day’s close of $52.01

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

