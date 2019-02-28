28/02/2019 21:15:00

SYNEOS HEALTH, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating a potential federal securities class action lawsuit against Syneos Health, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating a potential federal securities class action lawsuit on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Syneos Health, Inc.  (NASDAQ: SYNH) (“Syneos” or the “Company”).

Investors who have purchased shares of Syneos Health, Inc.

are

urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website www.whafh.com.

## Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook. ##

On February 27, 2019, during aftermarket hours, Syneos disclosed that “on February 21, 2019, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") notified the Company that it has commenced an investigation into the Company's revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters, and requested that the Company retain certain documents for the periods beginning with January 1, 2017. As an additional measure prior to the Company filing the Form 10-K, the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors is conducting an independent review of the Company's revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters with the assistance of outside counsel and accounting advisors."

On the next trading day, February 28, 2019, the stock was trading as low as $36.72, a decline of $15.29 per share from the prior day’s close of $52.01

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

 has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Kevin Cooper, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

