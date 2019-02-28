28/02/2019 00:43:33

Syneos (SYNH) Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces First Investigation of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Syneos Health, Inc. (“Syneos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYNH) resulting from allegations that Syneos and/or its executives may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

If you purchased Syneos securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Syneos Shareholder Investigation or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

On February 27, 2019, during aftermarket hours, Syneos disclosed that “[o]n February 21, 2019, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) notified the Company that it has commenced an investigation into the Company’s revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters, and requested that the Company retain certain documents for the periods beginning with January 1, 2017. As an additional measure prior to the Company filing the Form 10-K, the Audit Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors is conducting an independent review of the Company’s revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters with the assistance of outside counsel and accounting advisors.”

On this news, shares of Syneos fell sharply during aftermarket trading hours on February 27, 2019.

If you purchased Syneos securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/syneos-health-inc-synh-lawsuit-class-action-fraud-stock-112/ or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2018 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

