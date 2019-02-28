The Melting Pot’s Beverage Program Wins Top Awards

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Melting Pot® Restaurants, Inc., the world’s premier fondue restaurant and a leading polished casual dining franchise, announced today that the company’s Best in Glass® beverage program, has been recognized for three industry awards: the 2019 Cheers BevX Award for Best Overall Beverage Program and the 2019 VIBE VISTA Award for Best Beverage Limited Time Offer (L.T.O.) and Best Adult Alcohol Free Beverage Program. These awards recognize the creation, training, execution, management and on-going positive results of The Melting Pot’s popular beverage program.

Last year, The Melting Pot—a 44-year-old restaurant company—introduced their brand evolution with a growing bar and beverage program. As an innovator in the hospitality industry, The Melting Pot is always looking for ways to create memorable moments for their guests. The Melting Pot’s beverage program creates these experiences through premium, authentic and unique selections that are the best of their kind.

“As part of The Melting Pot brand evolution, I created enhanced, fresh, clean and simple Best in Glass cocktails, along with unique shareable porthole and barrel cocktails, and spirit-free beverages,” said Paul Brown, Beverage Manager for The Melting Pot Restaurants, Inc. “The Best in Glass lineup of cocktails, which originally began as a limited time beverage offer, quickly became the culture of The Melting Pot’s exceptional beverage program, signifying the quality and care we put into each of the beverages.”

Created by Brown, each of the Best in Glass cocktails were based on authentic recipes. To help ensure this, Brown traveled to Louisville, Kentucky, the Bourbon Trail and the Pendennis Club—the birthplace of the Old Fashioned—to glean firsthand insights into the history of the cocktail. Brown met with Frank Noe, Master Distiller and great-grandson of Jim Beam at the Beam Innovation Center to sample whiskeys and develop the groundwork for not one, but two Melting Pot Old Fashioned recipes—the Original Old Fashioned and the Modern Old Fashioned. Other Best in Glass cocktails include The Melting Pot Mule, The Freshly Picked Margarita, The Authentic Mai Tai, MP’s G & T and The Bee’s Tea—a spirit-free beverage.

In addition to the Best in Glass cocktails, the beverage program features other spirit selections including Melting Pot favorites, such as the Love Martini and Yin & Yang Martini, sangrias and after-dinner selections to accompany its popular chocolate fondues. Guests across the country enjoy craft beer—many from local brewers—and a large selection of wines-by-the-glass, premium pours and a wide variety of bottle options. The Melting Pot also offers kids’ specialty drinks. These delicious drinks served in a take-home piggy bank cup, benefit The Melting Pot’s national charitable partner, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.

“We are honored to receive these prestigious awards in recognition of our Best in Glass beverage program,” said Bob Johnston, CEO of Front Burner, the restaurant management company for The Melting Pot Restaurants, Inc. “Best in Glass isn’t just a name, it’s the heart and soul of our beverage program, shaping the foundation and culture of the beverage program for years to come.”

This week in San Diego, The Melting Pot was honored at the VIBE Conference, which is the annual event recognizing the award winners who are leading the way in the hotel and adult beverage industry. In addition, The Melting Pot’s Best in Glass beverage program was featured on the cover of February’s Cheers Magazine.

The Melting Pot has more than 110 restaurants in 33 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and The Middle East. Additionally, there are more than 17 international locations in development. The concept is known for offering an assortment of flavorful fondue cooking styles, including the new grill cooking style and unique entrées served with signature dipping sauces. The menu features a variety of à la carte selections, highlighting customizable options that invite guests to enjoy one, two, three, or more courses as they select any combination of individually-priced cheese fondues, salads, entrées and chocolate fondues.

About The Melting Pot Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1975, The Melting Pot has offered a unique fondue dining experience for more than 40 years. As the premier fondue restaurant franchise, The Melting Pot Restaurants, Inc. has more than 110 restaurants in 33 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and The Middle East. Additionally, there are more than 17 international locations in development. Known for offering a variety of fondue cooking styles, including the new grill cooking style and unique entrées, The Melting Pot’s menu also features cheese fondues, salads, fine wines and chocolate fondue desserts. Fondue fans can join The Melting Pot’s Club Fondue for exclusive promotions, special events and advance holiday reservation privileges. The Melting Pot is an affiliate of Front Burner, a restaurant management company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.meltingpot.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities with The Melting Pot, please visit www.meltingpotfranchise.com.

About Front Burner

Front Burner is a franchise management company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. It is affiliated with the corporate owners of and its management services extended to The Melting Pot Restaurants, Inc., founded in 1975 with more than 110 restaurants in the U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and The Middle East. For more information, visit https://www.frontburnerbrands.com.

