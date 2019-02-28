28/02/2019 10:00:00

Uxin to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 14, 2019

BEIJING, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), the largest used car e-commerce platform in China, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2018 unaudited financial results on Thursday, March 14, 2019, before U.S. market hours.

Uxin’s management team will host a conference call at 8:00am U.S. Eastern Time, (8:00pm Beijing/Hong Kong time) on March 14, 2019, following the quarterly and full year results announcement.

The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

U.S.:+1 866 519 4004 or +1 845 675 0437
International:+65 6713 5090
Mainland China:400 620 8038 or 800 819 0121
Hong Kong:800 906 601 or +852 3018 6771
Conference ID:5079833

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until March 29, 2019:

U.S.: +1 646 254 3697
International:+61 2 8199 0299
Conference ID:5079833

A live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Uxin’s website at https://ir.xin.com/.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited (Nasdaq: UXIN) is the largest used car e-commerce platform in China. Uxin’s mission is to enable people to buy the car of their choice, no matter where they are located or what their budget is. Uxin enables consumers and dealers to buy and sell cars through an innovative integrated online and offline platform that addresses each step of the transaction and covers the entire value chain. Its online presence is bolstered by an offline network of more than 670 service centers in over 270 cities throughout China.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Nancy Song

Uxin Investor Relations

Tel: +86 10 5691 6765

Email: ir@xin.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Rory Macpherson

Brunswick Group

Tel: +86 21 6039 6388

Email: uxin@brunswickgroup.com

