Washington Prime Group Expects No JCPenney Closures

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously stated by Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) during the Company’s fourth quarter 2018 earnings conference call, the Company does not anticipate having any JCPenney store closures within its portfolio.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group® is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com .

