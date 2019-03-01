01/03/2019 19:48:48

ACWA Statements on Voluntary Agreements

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACWA issued the following statements regarding voluntary agreements that were presented today to the State Water Resources Control Board:

“ACWA congratulates all parties who collaborated in producing the voluntary agreements submitted today to the State Water Resources Control Board. This outcome is the culmination of months of hard work made possible through the exceptional leadership of Gov. Gavin Newsom and former Gov. Jerry Brown.

“These voluntary agreements provide an opportunity for a more comprehensive plan to improve the Delta ecosystem. They represent a holistic, collaborative plan among local, state, federal agencies and conservation groups that will help contribute to the recovery of fish and wildlife species by increasing flows, providing habitat restoration and funding, and creating a river science program.”

  • ACWA Executive Director Dave Eggerton

“ACWA recognizes this historic effort as the best path forward and urges the State Water Resource Control Board to consider the proposed agreements as part of its update to the Water Quality Control Plan for the San Francisco Bay/ Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta Estuary and Watershed.”

  • ACWA President Brent Hastey

    • ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 450 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

    Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 441-4545 | C (760) 217-0627

