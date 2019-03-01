ALLEGIANT Extends Loan Repayment Date

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiant Gold Ltd. (“ALLEGIANT”) (AUAU: TSX-V) (AUXXF: OTCQX) announces that it has obtained an extension on the maturity date of a non-interest bearing grid promissory note (the “Grid Note”) payable to Columbus Gold Corp. (“Columbus”), from March 1, 2019 to December 31, 2020, in exchange for the issuance of 1,000,000 common shares (the “Shares”) of ALLEGIANT to Columbus. The Grid Note has principal balance of CDN$1,604,404.75.

The issuance of the Shares to Columbus will not materially affect the percentage of securities of Allegiant beneficially owned and controlled by Columbus.

The Shares to be issued will be subject to a four-month hold period under applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV.

The issuance of the Shares is subject to TSXV final approval.

