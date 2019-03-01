01/03/2019 12:45:00

Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Synchrony Financial, KKR & Co., Life Storage, Unum Group, Codexis, and Finisar — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

NEW YORK, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR), Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI), Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS), and Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR), Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI), Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS), and Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL (SYF) REPORT OVERVIEW

Synchrony Financial's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Synchrony Financial reported interest income of $4,876.00MM vs $4,291.00MM (up 13.63%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.08 vs $0.50 (up 116.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Synchrony Financial reported interest income of $17,988.00MM vs $16,407.00MM (up 9.64%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.76 vs $2.43 (up 54.73%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.83. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.69 and is expected to report on January 22nd, 2020.

KKR & CO. INC. (KKR) REPORT OVERVIEW

KKR & Co.'s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, KKR & Co. reported revenue of -$178.06MM vs $1,024.07MM and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.77 vs $0.33. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, KKR & Co. reported revenue of $2,395.84MM vs $3,557.28MM (down 32.65%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.14 vs $2.10 (up 1.90%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 2nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.95 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2020.

LIFE STORAGE, INC. (LSI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Life Storage's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Life Storage reported revenue of $141.48MM vs $135.57MM (up 4.36%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.88 vs $0.76 (up 15.79%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Life Storage reported revenue of $529.75MM vs $462.61MM (up 14.51%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.08 vs $1.97 (up 5.58%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.30. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.81 and is expected to report on February 24th, 2020.

UNUM GROUP (UNM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Unum Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Unum Group reported revenue of $2,880.80MM vs $2,839.20MM (up 1.47%) and basic earnings per share $1.16 vs $1.19 (down 2.52%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Unum Group reported revenue of $11,598.50MM vs $11,286.80MM (up 2.76%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.38 vs $4.39 (down 45.79%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.24. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.89 and is expected to report on February 4th, 2020.

CODEXIS, INC. (CDXS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Codexis' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Codexis reported revenue of $16.95MM vs $9.98MM (up 69.73%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.04 vs -$0.21. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Codexis reported revenue of $50.02MM vs $48.84MM (up 2.43%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.50 vs -$0.21. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 9th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.10.

FINISAR CORPORATION (FNSR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Finisar's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Finisar reported revenue of $325.42MM vs $332.21MM (down 2.04%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.04 vs $0.05. For the twelve months ended April 30th, 2018 vs April 30th, 2017, Finisar reported revenue of $1,316.48MM vs $1,449.30MM (down 9.16%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.42 vs $2.26. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.11 and is expected to report on June 13th, 2019.

ABOUT MARKET SOURCE RESEARCH

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content that's ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

