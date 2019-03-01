Audie Murphy Ranch Lifestyle Highlighted by Quality Schools, Including Onsite Elementary School

MENIFEE, Calif., March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee has quickly built a reputation for beautiful home collections , great recreation , and an enviable lifestyle filled with advantages that benefit the whole family. One of the most treasured perks for homeowners with children is the access to excellent Menifee schools , which includes a new, state-of-the-art elementary school right onsite. Set within walking distance of numerous Audie Murphy Ranch neighborhoods, the new Táawila Elementary offers a quality education for grades K–5 with inspiring teachers who motivate children to excel in academics and life. In addition to Táawila, young residents attend other well-regarded public schools in close proximity to the master-planned community, including Herk Bouris Elementary, Menifee Valley Middle School, and Paloma Valley High. These schools previously earned API scores above 800 and are now charting well on the new California School Dashboard system.

Aside from inclusion in a first-rate educational system, Audie Murphy Ranch homeowners are immersed in a vibrant way of life with seven gorgeous single-family neighborhoods selling now, exclusive resort-style amenities , sports parks and community events, and an inviting setting near shops, dining, entertainment and freeways.

“One of the most important elements of a great community is having access to good public schools, and we’re delighted to offer that benefit at Audie Murphy Ranch,” said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. “Plus, having Táawila Elementary right onsite is an incredible convenience that homeowners love, especially in neighborhoods within easy walking distance.”

Currently, seven single-family neighborhoods by the nation’s finest homebuilders are selling at Audie Murphy Ranch.

Kingston

by Meritage Homes features one- and two-story energy-efficient homes with living spaces spanning from approximately 1,990 to 2,912 square feet. Interiors include three to six bedrooms, up to three and one-half baths, comfortable Great Rooms, stylish kitchens with islands, flex rooms, covered patios, and two- to three-car garages. Prices start from the high $300,000s.

Savannah

by Brookfield Residential offers stunning one- and two-story designs spanning from approximately 2,718 to 3,492 square feet. Spacious living areas showcase three to six bedrooms, two to four baths, large Great Rooms leading to covered outdoor rooms, gourmet kitchens, bonus rooms, optional offices, flex rooms per plan, and three-bay garages. Connected Home technology is included with every home, allowing residents to control front door locks, lights, thermostats and more from their smartphones or tablets. Prices start from the mid $400,000s.

Tribute

by D.R. Horton presents gorgeous one- and two-story detached designs, including one highly-popular floorplan with a unique multi-generational suite with separate entrance. Floorplans range from approximately 2,474 to 3,172 square feet with four to five bedrooms, three to four baths, stylish kitchens with islands, lofts or dens per plan, a downstairs master bedroom in select designs, and two- to three-car garages. Prices from the low $400,000s.

Final homes are now selling at Province by Brookfield Residential, a spectacular luxury collection in a dramatic gated setting. Light-filled interiors span from approximately 2,949 to 3,488 square feet with up to six bedrooms, two and one-half to four and one-half baths, flowing Great Rooms with volume ceilings, gourmet kitchens, a media room in select plans, optional outdoor rooms, and two-car garages with super storage. Prices from the mid $400,000s.

Dakota

by Woodside Homes features smartly planned detached homes ranging from approximately 2,164 to 2,849 square feet. Open living areas are highlighted by up to five bedrooms, up to three and one-half baths, large Great Rooms, studies per plan, and up to three bay tandem garages. Customization opportunities include a fireplace, kitchen island, game room, outdoor living area and more. Every home is enhanced by a solar package for energy-efficiency. Prices from the mid $400,000s.

The Ridge

by Richmond American Homes is a beautiful home collection with four lovely one- and two-story floorplans available. Flowing interiors span from approximately 2,480 to 3,500 square feet with three to six bedrooms, including a first-floor bedroom suite; up to four and one-half baths; a flex room or study; upper-level lofts, three-car garages; and inviting outdoor spaces with optional covered patios. Prices from the low $400,000s.

Willow Tree

by William Lyon Homes features enchanting single-family homes with living spaces spanning from approximately 2,260 to 2,744 square feet. Floorplans offer three to four bedrooms, including a first-floor bedroom; two and one-half to three baths; an open Great Room and dining space; a spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet; an upstairs bonus room; and two-car garages. Prices start from the low $400,000s.

The lifestyle at Audie Murphy Ranch presents a dynamic resort-style experience, where homeowners enjoy an impressive array of recreation that includes family-friendly amenities, enormous parks and picturesque trails. The Ranch House and The Plunge are two community amenities, which combined offer an expansive 3,149-square foot recreation center, several sparkling swimming pools, a tot lot, game area, cozy firepit, BBQ and picnic spaces, plus a grassy amphitheater. Spirit Park, the 11-acre Sports Park and 3.4-acre Silver Star Park keep the outdoor fun in constant play with lighted tennis courts, multiple basketball courts, soccer and baseball fields, walking trails, a skate park, a playground and other attractions.

School-aged residents attend the onsite Táawila Elementary School, Herk Bouris Elementary School, Menifee Valley Middle School and Paloma Valley High School. Charter school options include the K–12 Santa Rosa Academy in Menifee.

The master-planned community of Audie Murphy Ranch is set amidst 1,100 rolling acres of homes, parks and timeless beauty with convenience to local hotspots , including the Menifee Countryside Market. Framed by magnificent trees and century-old rock formations, the rugged silhouettes of the San Jacinto and San Bernardino mountains provide a majestic backdrop to this special destination. Developed by Brookfield Residential, the master-planned community provides a variety of new home neighborhoods for classic family living. Bordering an ecological preserve, Salt Creek is in the center of Audie Murphy Ranch, while miles of meandering trails and paseos link residents to community amenities.

To visit Audie Murphy Ranch, exit I-15 at Railroad Canyon Rd. and travel east. From the 215 Freeway, exit Newport Rd. and travel west. Follow signs to each neighborhood.

