01/03/2019 09:44:00

Blocklisting - Interim Review

FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, March 1

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 1 March 2019

Name of applicant:Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
Name of scheme:Conversion of ‘C’ shares to ‘A’ shares
Period of return:From:1 Sept 2018To:28 Feb 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:196,922

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

n/a

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

6,000

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

190,922

   

Name of contact:Séverine Béquin, Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:020 8996 2073

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 1 March 2019

Name of applicant:Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
Name of scheme:Savings Related Share Option Scheme
Period of return:From:1 Sept 2018To:28 Feb 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:1,071,635

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

n/a

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

nil

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

1,071,635

   

Name of contact:Séverine Béquin, Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:020 8996 2073

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 1 March 2019

Name of applicant:Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
Name of scheme:Executive Share Option Scheme
Period of return:From:1 Sept 2018To:28 Feb 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:721,855

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

n/a

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

nil

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

721,855

   

Name of contact:Séverine Béquin, Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:020 8996 2073

