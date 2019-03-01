01/03/2019 12:33:00

Blocklisting - Interim Review

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, February 25

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Date:  1 March 2019

Name of applicant:BlackRock North American Income Trust plc
Name of scheme:General purpose block listing scheme
Period of return:From:1 September 2018To:28 February 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:19,272,125

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

19,272,125

   

Name of contact:Caroline Driscoll
Telephone number of contact:020 7743 2427

