Co-Creation! Accelerating AI in Embedded

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today we are pleased to announce that Advantech, AMD, and Mentor, a Siemens business, are partnering together to make AI technology more accessible and easier to implement, which is expected to create more AI-based business opportunities. AI technology will take embedded systems to the next level with higher efficiency and smarter systems designed to improve people’s lives. For instance, diagnostic errors among the 300M diagnostic radiology images that are captured in the US contain errors of up to 4%. AI-infused image recognition using machine learning can see far more detail in MRI and X-ray images than human eyes, so it can improve diagnostic accuracy and help prioritize treatment.

AI technology in embedded system is often integrated in service model innovation rather than the manufactured product and it is highly sophisticated in the numerous tasks it performs including data collection, data analysis, pre-trained models, and inference. In terms of machine learning, programmed algorithms rely on powerful and reliable computing units for big data consumption. That’s why edge computing plays an important medium to satisfy the connection between the cloud and sensor devices.

With the partnership of Advantech, AMD, and Mentor, we can help customers accelerate AI implementation by integrating each party’s products and services. We are each devoting resources to make edge computing easier to apply so customers can concentrate on AI application development for their hardware and middleware. Advantech offers an embedded platform ( SOM-5871 /AIMB-228) equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1000 processer, in combination with the Mentor® Embedded Linux operating system. The AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1000 processor supports frameworks, libraries, tools, and compilers for machine vision applications that leverage the full power of the Ryzen processor with Radeon™ Vega GPU technology. More importantly, the three companies embrace open standards such as OpenVX, OpenCL API supported on the Linux® kernel, so users can migrate machine learning across diverse hardware architectures for a variety of AI applications.

Rex Lee, Director of Advantech Embedded IoT Group, said, “Everybody can find lots of open source AI technologies. However, integrating AI technology into embedded systems is still a major challenge. Data collection, model training, and edge inference system deployment, nobody can do AIoT alone, that’s why Advantech works closely with our co-creation partners to accelerate AI deployment in embedded systems.”

“Combining the power of the AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1000 processor, machine vision software, and solutions from our partners Mentor and Advantech, we are helping customers realize a future where they can easily create and install applications enhanced by artificial intelligence into their embedded ecosystem,” said Stephen Turnbull, director of product marketing, Embedded Solutions, AMD. “This will open the doors for countless unique scenarios and use cases that will not only help the embedded industry become more comfortable with artificial intelligence, but more importantly help business run seamlessly and safely.”

“Mentor has a long history of supplying commercial operating system platforms for a variety of embedded applications,” stated Scot Morrison, General Manager, embedded platform technology business unit, Mentor. “In partnering with AMD to leverage their hardware optimized AI enablement, we are jointly offering a comprehensive AI deployment solution tightly integrated with the Advantech embedded hardware platforms.”

Advantech, as a leading intelligent computing platform provider, offers a wide portfolio of embedded and automation products and professional design-in services. Aligned with AMD and Mentor’s embedded Linux solutions, we walk customers through the last mile of AI deployment.

Product offering

SOM-5871 (COM Express)

High perf. “Zen” CPU 4 cores / 8 threads with Radeon™ Vega graphics with 11 compute units & 4K displays

Abundant super speed I/O and expansion bus. PCIe® gen3 & USB 3.1 gen2 up to 10Gbps

Optimized DHCS thermal solution for high TDP design

Supports security boot & fast boot by customized BIOS service

Supports secure memory encryption and onboard TPM2.0 function

AIMB-228 (Mini-ITX)

High perf. Zen CPU 4 cores / 8 threads & 32GB DDR4 SODIMM

Vega GPU with 11 compute units and Quad 4K display support

Supports PCIe x8, 2 M.2 expansion slots, 6 COM, 4 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3.1 Gen2 connectors

Supports WISE-PaaS/RMM and embedded software APIs

Supports 12-24V wide voltage DC-In

