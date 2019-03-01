Conference Call to Discuss the General Overview of Weyland’s Business and Recent Updates on Strategic and Corporate Initiatives, as Well as an Update on its eWallet Business

New York, NY, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Weyland Tech Inc. (WEYL) (“Weyland” or the “Company”) will host a conference call to discuss the general overview of the business and recent updates on strategic and corporate initiatives as well as an update on its eWallet business.

Weyland will host the call at 12:00 pm. Eastern Time (11:00 pm. Central Time) on Thursday, March 7, 2019. To participate investors may dial-in on 1 (701) 801-1211 and enter the access code: 873-908-258.

The conference call will also be made available for replay at 1 (701) 801-1218 with the access code: 873-908-258.

The Company will be answering questions provided in advance by shareholders and requests that those be sent by email to: cc@weyland-tech.com.

Additionally, callers are asked to join the call promptly at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

About Weyland Tech Inc.

Weyland Tech is a global provider of mobile business applications. The Company operates a Platform-as-a-Service (“PaaS”) software used on mobile ‘smartphones’. The PaaS platform offers a mobile presence to Small-to-Medium-Sized- Businesses (“SMB’s”) in emerging markets, with partnerships on 3 continents and growing. The PaaS platform, offered in 14 languages with over 70 integrated modules, enables SMB’s to create native mobile applications (“apps”) for Apple’s iOS and Google Android without technical knowledge or background, empowering SMB’s to increase sales, reach more customers and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable and efficient manner.

In May 2018, the Company expanded its portfolio to fintech applications with the launch of its AtoZPay mobile payments platform. The mobile wallet launched in the world’s 4th most populous country, Indonesia, and is already experiencing rapid growth in transactions taking place on the platform.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements” including statements regarding: the continued growth of the e-commerce segment and the ability of the Company to continue its expansion into that segment; the ability of the Company to attract customers and partners and generate revenues; the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business plan; the business strategy, plans, and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (https://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information contact:

Howard Gostfrand

American Capital Ventures, Inc.

President

Office: 305-918-7000

Email: hg@amcapventures.com

www.amcapventures.com