01/03/2019 17:14:20

Conference Call to Discuss the General Overview of Weyland’s Business and Recent Updates on Strategic and Corporate Initiatives, as Well as an Update on its eWallet Business

New York, NY, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Weyland Tech Inc. (WEYL) (“Weyland” or the “Company”) will host a conference call to discuss the general overview of the business and recent updates on strategic and corporate initiatives as well as an update on its eWallet business.

Weyland will host the call at 12:00 pm. Eastern Time (11:00 pm. Central Time) on Thursday, March 7, 2019. To participate investors may dial-in on 1 (701) 801-1211 and enter the access code: 873-908-258.

The conference call will also be made available for replay at 1 (701) 801-1218 with the access code: 873-908-258.

The Company will be answering questions provided in advance by shareholders and requests that those be sent by email to: cc@weyland-tech.com.

Additionally, callers are asked to join the call promptly at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

About Weyland Tech Inc.

Weyland Tech is a global provider of mobile business applications. The Company operates a Platform-as-a-Service (“PaaS”) software used on mobile ‘smartphones’. The PaaS platform offers a mobile presence to Small-to-Medium-Sized- Businesses (“SMB’s”) in emerging markets, with partnerships on 3 continents and growing. The PaaS platform, offered in 14 languages with over 70 integrated modules, enables SMB’s to create native mobile applications (“apps”) for Apple’s iOS and Google Android without technical knowledge or background, empowering SMB’s to increase sales, reach more customers and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable and efficient manner.

In May 2018, the Company expanded its portfolio to fintech applications with the launch of its AtoZPay mobile payments platform. The mobile wallet launched in the world’s 4th most populous country, Indonesia, and is already experiencing rapid growth in transactions taking place on the platform.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements” including statements regarding: the continued growth of the e-commerce segment and the ability of the Company to continue its expansion into that segment; the ability of the Company to attract customers and partners and generate revenues; the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business plan; the business strategy, plans, and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (https://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information contact:

Howard Gostfrand

American Capital Ventures, Inc.

President

Office: 305-918-7000

Email: hg@amcapventures.com

www.amcapventures.com

Weyland Tech .png

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
19
28 Feb
VELO
1. De Forventer overskud i år   2. De forventer at tage yderligere markedsandele   3. Stør..
19
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
17
10:58
DANSKE
Du har altså ingen begrundelse, men derimod en tabgivende shortposition, og derfor forsøger du at br..
15
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
28 Feb
DANSKE
@nybegynder: 1: respekt for at du søger hjælp og støtte. Du har vundet første runde. 2: Her i forum ..
12
28 Feb
VELO
  Præcis, og hvis vi omregner deres uambitiøse forventninger til 2019. Giver midt regnestykke en mån..
12
28 Feb
VWS
Vestas og Ørsted og amerikanske off shores spæde udvikling. Bloomberg News skriver, at Marthas Viney..
12

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Emergent BioSolutions Awarded U.S. Department of State Contract to Supply Medical Countermeasures For Chemical Warfare Agents
2
Dolby Laboratories Showcases the Intersection of Art and Science for High School Students in San Francisco
3
Sutter CPMC Van Ness Campus Hospital Designed by SmithGroup Opens
4
Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
5
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Poster Presentations at the 16th Annual ENETS Conference

Latest news

17:37
Crawford® to Present During 23rd Annual Insurance Industry Conference
17:33
PCS Edventures!, Inc. Provides OTC Reporting Update Achieves “Current Information” Status
17:33
Transaction in Own Shares
17:32
Neuman + Associates Joins Focus Firm NKSFB
17:28
Transaction in Own Shares
17:26
MRI Interventions to Host Meetings at Roth Capital Conference on March 18
17:20
ReversingLabs Ups Ante in the Fight to Detect Advanced Malware
17:19
Transaction in Own Shares
17:16
Infiniti Reports February 2019 U.S. Sales

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
01 March 2019 17:54:00
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-03-01 18:54:00 - 2019-03-01 17:54:00 - 1000 - Website: OKAY