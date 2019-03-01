Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Dominion Energy, Air Products and Chemicals, H&R Block, Pool, MGE Energy, and Ulta Beauty — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications

NEW YORK, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD), H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB), Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL), MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE), and Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD), H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB), Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL), MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE), and Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed February 27th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

DOMINION ENERGY INC. (D) REPORT OVERVIEW

Dominion Energy's Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.14. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.40 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC. (APD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Air Products and Chemicals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Air Products and Chemicals reported revenue of $2,224.00MM vs $2,216.60MM (up 0.33%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.58 vs $0.71 (up 122.54%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Air Products and Chemicals reported revenue of $8,930.20MM vs $8,187.60MM (up 9.07%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.83 vs $13.76 (down 50.36%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.71. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $9.32 and is expected to report on November 5th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

H&R BLOCK, INC. (HRB) REPORT OVERVIEW

H&R Block's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, H&R Block reported revenue of $148.87MM vs $140.85MM (up 5.69%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.86 vs -$0.74. For the twelve months ended April 30th, 2018 vs April 30th, 2017, H&R Block reported revenue of $3,159.93MM vs $3,036.31MM (up 4.07%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.93 vs $1.92 (up 52.60%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.16. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.08 and is expected to report on June 11th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

POOL CORPORATION (POOL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Pool's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Pool reported revenue of $543.08MM vs $510.18MM (up 6.45%) and basic earnings per share $0.42 vs $0.65 (down 35.38%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Pool reported revenue of $2,998.10MM vs $2,788.19MM (up 7.53%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.82 vs $4.69 (up 24.09%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 18th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.89 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

MGE ENERGY INC. (MGEE) REPORT OVERVIEW

MGE Energy's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, MGE Energy reported revenue of $137.80MM vs $139.54MM (down 1.25%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.85 vs $0.77 (up 10.39%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, MGE Energy reported revenue of $563.10MM vs $544.75MM (up 3.37%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.82 vs $2.18 (up 29.36%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ULTA BEAUTY INC. (ULTA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ulta Beauty's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Ulta Beauty reported revenue of $1,560.01MM vs $1,342.18MM (up 16.23%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.20 vs $1.71 (up 28.65%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Ulta Beauty reported revenue of $5,884.51MM vs $4,854.74MM (up 21.21%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $9.02 vs $6.55 (up 37.71%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.75. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $12.75 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

