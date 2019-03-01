01/03/2019 02:24:55

Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. (W)

BENSALEM, Pa., Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the March 11, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased  Wayfair Inc. (“Wayfair” or the “Company”) (NYSE: W) securities between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Wayfair investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On November 1, 2018, Wayfair issued a press release announcing a net loss of $151.7 million ($1.69 per share) for the third quarter 2018, compared to a net loss of $76.4 million (or $0.88 per share) for the third quarter of 2017. The Company attributed the loss to a 43% increase in advertising expenses. On this news, the price of Wayfair stock fell more than $14 per share, or approximately 13%, to close at $96.16 per share on November 1, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that during the Class Period the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wayfair had been experiencing significantly diminished demand for its online product offerings and had significantly increased advertising spending to grow sales; (2) Wayfair, which was already more than one-third of the way into 3Q18 when it announced its 2Q18 results on August 2, 2018, had already dramatically increased advertising spending for 3Q18; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Wayfair during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than March 11, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact  Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

Related content
28 Feb - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: SOGO AXGN W DPLO: The Law Offices of..
27 Feb - 
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Acti..
27 Feb - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRIV, W, DPLO and CAG: Levi & K..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

02:24 W
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. (W)
28 Feb DPLO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: SOGO AXGN W DPLO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
27 Feb MU
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YRIV, W, MU and ASTE
27 Feb CAG
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRIV, W, DPLO and CAG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
27 Feb VLO
Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Wayfair, Valero Energy, Barrick Gold, U.S. Silica, NanoString Technologies, and Pzena Investment Management — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
26 Feb AMRN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PRGO, W, AMRN and VNDA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
26 Feb W
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
26 Feb AMRN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SOGO, W, ASTE and AMRN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
26 Feb YRCW
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW, W, SVXY and DPLO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
25 Feb AMRN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRIV, W, TAP and AMRN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results, Issues 2019 Financial Guidance and Provides Business Update
2
Emergent BioSolutions Awarded U.S. Department of State Contract to Supply Medical Countermeasures For Chemical Warfare Agents
3
Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2018 RESULTS AND 2019 OUTLOOK
4
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Poster Presentations at the 16th Annual ENETS Conference
5
Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

Related stock quotes

Wayfair Inc Class A 165.68 1.1% Stock price increasing

Latest news

04:53
Bombardier Announces Pricing of its New Issuance of Senior Notes due 2027
03:04
Dolby Laboratories Showcases the Intersection of Art and Science for High School Students in San Francisco
02:56
Applied Optoelectronics Announces Pricing of $70,000,000 of Convertible Senior Notes due 2024
02:42
Brookfield Renewable Completes Annual Filings
02:24
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. (W)
02:17
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A. (VALE)
02:13
EVERQUOTE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS of Class Action Lawsuit Against EverQuote, Inc. - EVER
02:10
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)
02:09
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
01 March 2019 05:35:36
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-03-01 06:35:36 - 2019-03-01 05:35:36 - 1000 - Website: OKAY